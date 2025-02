Joseph Parker 35-3 career boxing record IN FULL

Joseph Parker will look to win his sixth consecutive boxing fight on Saturday when he takes on Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia.

Joseph Parker will look to win his sixth consecutive boxing fight on Saturday when he takes on Martin Bakole in Saudi Arabia.

The bout at this week’s Riyadh Season sees the New Zealander look to add to his 23 knockout wins after Daniel Dubois dropped out due to illness.

Parker has 12 victories by decision and three losses – one by knockout and two by decision.

Here is his career boxing record in full.

Parker full pro record

Fight Number Result Opponent How Location

38 Win Zhilei Zhang MD Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia 37 Win Deontay Wilder UD Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia 36 Win Simon Kean KO Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia 35 Win Faiga Opelu TKO Margaret Court Arena, Australia 34 Win Jack Massey UD Manchester Arena, England 33 Loss Joe Joyce KO Manchester Arena, England 32 Win Derek Chisora UD Manchester Arena, England 31 Win Derek Chisora SD Manchester Arena, England 30 Win Junior Fa UD Spark Arena, New Zealand 29 Win Shawndell Winters TKO Ford Center at The Star, USA 28 Win Alex Leapai TKO Dunkin’ Donuts Center, USA 27 Win Alexander Flores KO Horncastle Arena, New Zealand 26 Loss Dillian Whyte UD The O2 Arena, England 25 Loss Anthony Joshua UD Millennium Stadium, Wales 24 Win Hughie Fury MD Manchester Arena, England 23 Win Răzvan Cojanu UD Vodafone Events Centre, New Zealand 22 Win Andy Ruiz Jr. MD Vector Arena, New Zealand 21 Win Alexander Dimitrenko KO Vodafone Events Centre, New Zealand 20 Win Solomon Haumono TKO Horncastle Arena, New Zealand 19 Win Carlos Takam UD Vodafone Events Centre, New Zealand 18 Win Jason Bergman TKO Faleata Sports Complex, Samoa 17 Win Daniel Martz TKO Claudelands Arena, New Zealand 16 Win Kali Meehan TKO The Trusts Arena, New Zealand 15 Win Bowie Tupou KO Stadium Southland, New Zealand 14 Win Yakup Saglam TKO Arena Manawatu, New Zealand 13 Win Jason Pettaway KO Vodafone Events Centre, New Zealand 12 Win Irineu Beato Costa Junior KO Claudelands Arena, New Zealand 11 Win Sherman Williams UD The Trusts Arena, New Zealand 10 Win Keith Thompson TKO Sands Bethlehem Event Center, USA 9 Win Brian Minto RTD Vodafone Events Centre, New Zealand 8 Win Marcelo Luiz Nascimento TKO König Pilsener Arena, Germany 7 Win Afa Tatupu TKO The Trusts Arena, New Zealand 6 Win Francois Botha TKO The Trusts Arena, New Zealand 5 Win Brice Ritani-Coe UD Hyatt Regency, USA 4 Win Dontay Pati TKO Hornby Working Men’s Club, New Zealand 3 Win Richard Tutaki TKO The Trusts Arena, New Zealand 2 Win Terry Tuteru KO The Trusts Arena, New Zealand 1 Win Dean Garmonsway TKO SkyCity Convention Centre,New Zealand

SD = Split decision

KO = Knockout

RTD= Retired

UD= Unanimous decision

MD= majority decision

TKO= Technical knockout