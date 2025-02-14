Women’s Premier League: Who owns the teams in IPL sibling?

Amid the hype surrounding the Hundred franchises being sold off to, mostly, Indian or American-Indian investors; the Women’s Premier League (or Women’s IPL) starts today.

Having seen its five franchises fetch a collective $572m and media firm Viacom 18 spending over $100m on a five-year broadcast deal, the Women’s IPL is heading into its third season.

Five England players will compete in the Women’s Premier League, in what is seen as the most lucrative competition in women’s cricket.

Some clubs have new involvement in the Hundred in the United Kingdom.

Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League team

Stadium and capacity: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, 35,200

Stake bought by: GMR Group and the JSW Group

Nationality: Indian

Net Worth: Company owners worth $18bn

Industry: Infrastructure/energy

IPL involvement: Delhi Capitals

Other sports interests: UP Yaddhas, Seattle Orcas, Pretoria Capitals, Dubai Capitals, Bengaluru FC, Soorma HC, Haryana Steelers, Southern Brave

England players: Alice Capsey

Gujarat Giants

Stadium and capacity: Kotambi Stadium, 40,000

Stake bought by: Adani Group

Nationality: Indian

Net Worth: Revenue $36bn

Industry: Ports, mining, infrastructure

IPL involvement: No

Other sports interests: Gujarat Giants (kabaddi, legends league cricket, big bout boxing league, kho kho), Gulf Giants, various athlete programs, pavilion sponsorship at Narendra Modi Stadium

England players: No

Mumbai Indians IPL

Stadium and capacity: Wankhede Stadium, 33,100

Stake bought by: Reliance Industries, via Indiawin Sports (Ambani Family)

Nationality: Indian

Net Worth: Family worth $119.5bn

Industry: Petroleum refining/gas/energy

IPL involvement: Mumbai Indians

Other sports interests: MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York, Oval Invincibles

England players: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Stadium and capacity: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 40,000

Stake bought by: United Spirits

Nationality: Indian

Net Worth: revenue $1.3bn

Industry: Drinks

IPL involvement: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Other sports interests: No

England players: Charlie Dean, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

UP Warriorz

Stadium and capacity: Ekana Cricket Stadium, 50,100

Stake bought by: Capri Global

Nationality: Indian

Net Worth: $700m

Industry: non-banking finance company

IPL involvement: No

Other sports interests: no

no England players: Sophie Ecclestone