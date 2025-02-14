Women’s Premier League: Who owns the teams in IPL sibling?
Amid the hype surrounding the Hundred franchises being sold off to, mostly, Indian or American-Indian investors; the Women’s Premier League (or Women’s IPL) starts today.
Having seen its five franchises fetch a collective $572m and media firm Viacom 18 spending over $100m on a five-year broadcast deal, the Women’s IPL is heading into its third season.
Five England players will compete in the Women’s Premier League, in what is seen as the most lucrative competition in women’s cricket.
Some clubs have new involvement in the Hundred in the United Kingdom.
Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League team
- Stadium and capacity: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, 35,200
- Stake bought by: GMR Group and the JSW Group
- Nationality: Indian
- Net Worth: Company owners worth $18bn
- Industry: Infrastructure/energy
- IPL involvement: Delhi Capitals
- Other sports interests: UP Yaddhas, Seattle Orcas, Pretoria Capitals, Dubai Capitals, Bengaluru FC, Soorma HC, Haryana Steelers, Southern Brave
- England players: Alice Capsey
Gujarat Giants
- Stadium and capacity: Kotambi Stadium, 40,000
- Stake bought by: Adani Group,
- Nationality: Indian
- Net Worth: Revenue $36bn
- Industry: Ports, mining, infrastructure
- IPL involvement: No
- Other sports interests: Gujarat Giants (kabaddi, legends league cricket, big bout boxing league, kho kho), Gulf Giants, various athlete programs, pavilion sponsorship at Narendra Modi Stadium
- England players: No
Mumbai Indians IPL
- Stadium and capacity: Wankhede Stadium, 33,100
- Stake bought by: Reliance Industries, via Indiawin Sports (Ambani Family)
- Nationality: Indian
- Net Worth: Family worth $119.5bn
- Industry: Petroleum refining/gas/energy
- IPL involvement: Mumbai Indians
- Other sports interests: MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York, Oval Invincibles
- England players: Nat Sciver-Brunt
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Stadium and capacity: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 40,000
- Stake bought by: United Spirits
- Nationality: Indian
- Net Worth: revenue $1.3bn
- Industry: Drinks
- IPL involvement: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Other sports interests: No
- England players: Charlie Dean, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
UP Warriorz
- Stadium and capacity: Ekana Cricket Stadium, 50,100
- Stake bought by: Capri Global
- Nationality: Indian
- Net Worth: $700m
- Industry: non-banking finance company
- IPL involvement: No
- Other sports interests: no
- England players: Sophie Ecclestone