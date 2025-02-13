Ambanis and Boehly: Who owns the Hundred teams after £950m sale?

With the sale of Southern Brave confirmed on Wednesday, all eight of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s 49 per cent stakes in Hundred franchises have been sold.

Sellers, counties and buyers will now enter into exclusive negotiations on the details but it is expected to run, mostly, without a hitch.

The valuations placed on franchises, ranging from £80m to £295m, values the Hundred at way over £950m, with the ECB’s £350m target for their shares smashed in the process.

So who are the winning bidders, where do they come from and what industry are they in? City AM takes a brief look at the eight teams so you can save yourself the trouble.

Hundred in London

Oval Invincibles

49% for £60m, values club at £125m

Stake bought by: Ambanis’ Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary, RISE Worldwide

Ambanis’ Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary, RISE Worldwide Nationality: India

India Net Worth: Family worth $119.5bn

Family worth $119.5bn Industry: Petroleum refining/gas/energy

Petroleum refining/gas/energy IPL involvement: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Other sports interests: Mumbai Indians Women’s Team, MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York

London Spirit

49% for £145m, values club at £295m

Stake bought by: 12 individuals as Cricket Investor Holdings Limited (Including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen, Egon Durban, Nikesh Arora and Satyan Gajwani)

12 individuals as Cricket Investor Holdings Limited (Including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen, Egon Durban, Nikesh Arora and Satyan Gajwani) Nationality: American-Indian, American

American-Indian, American Net Worth: Billions

Billions Industry: Technology

Technology IPL involvement: No

No Other sports interests: Seattle Orcas (Nadella, Major League Cricket), MLC investor (Narayen, Gajwani) Various through Silver Lake (Egon Durban, CEO)

Hundred south

Welsh Fire

49% for £40m, values club at £80m

Stake bought by: Washington Freedom (Sanjay Govil, Montreal-born)

Washington Freedom (Sanjay Govil, Montreal-born) Nationality: Indian-American

Indian-American Net Worth: NA but Infinite Computer Solutions revenue $2bn pa

NA but Infinite Computer Solutions revenue $2bn pa Industry: IT

IT IPL involvement: No

No Other sports interests: Washington Freedom (MLC), George Mason University stadium funder

Southern Brave

49% for c£50m, values club at £98m

Stake bought by: GMR Group (Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao)

GMR Group (Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao) Nationality: Indian

Indian Net Worth: Rao worth $4bn.

Rao worth $4bn. Industry: Airports, energy, infrastructure

Airports, energy, infrastructure IPL involvement: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Other sports interests: UP Yoddhas Kabaddi, part of Delhi Capitals women

Hundred Midlands

Birmingham Phoenix

49% for £40m, values club at £80m

Stake bought by: Knighthead Capital

Knighthead Capital Nationality: US

US Net Worth: $16.1bn

$16.1bn Industry: Asset Capital management

Asset Capital management IPL involvement: No

No Other sports interests: Birmingham City FC

Trent Rockets

49% for c£40m, values club at £79m

Stake bought by: Cain International (Jonathan Goldstein and Todd Boehly)

Cain International (Jonathan Goldstein and Todd Boehly) Nationality: British, US

British, US Net Worth: $16bn AUM

$16bn AUM Industry: Real estate

Real estate IPL involvement: NA

NA Other sports interests: Chelsea Football Club, Swingers Mini Golf, Boehly (LA Dodgers, LA Sparks, Cloud9 esports, Chelsea, LA Lakers, Strasbourg)

In the North

Manchester Originals

70% for c£80m, values club at £116m

Stake bought by: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Nationality: Indian

Indian Net Worth: $4.9bn (Sanjiv Goenka)

$4.9bn (Sanjiv Goenka) Industry: Tech and consumer

Tech and consumer IPL involvement: Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants Other sports interests: No

Northern Superchargers