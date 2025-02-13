Ambanis and Boehly: Who owns the Hundred teams after £950m sale?
With the sale of Southern Brave confirmed on Wednesday, all eight of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s 49 per cent stakes in Hundred franchises have been sold.
Sellers, counties and buyers will now enter into exclusive negotiations on the details but it is expected to run, mostly, without a hitch.
The valuations placed on franchises, ranging from £80m to £295m, values the Hundred at way over £950m, with the ECB’s £350m target for their shares smashed in the process.
So who are the winning bidders, where do they come from and what industry are they in? City AM takes a brief look at the eight teams so you can save yourself the trouble.
Hundred in London
Oval Invincibles
- 49% for £60m, values club at £125m
- Stake bought by: Ambanis’ Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary, RISE Worldwide
- Nationality: India
- Net Worth: Family worth $119.5bn
- Industry: Petroleum refining/gas/energy
- IPL involvement: Mumbai Indians
- Other sports interests: Mumbai Indians Women’s Team, MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York
London Spirit
- 49% for £145m, values club at £295m
- Stake bought by: 12 individuals as Cricket Investor Holdings Limited (Including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen, Egon Durban, Nikesh Arora and Satyan Gajwani)
- Nationality: American-Indian, American
- Net Worth: Billions
- Industry: Technology
- IPL involvement: No
- Other sports interests: Seattle Orcas (Nadella, Major League Cricket), MLC investor (Narayen, Gajwani) Various through Silver Lake (Egon Durban, CEO)
Hundred south
Welsh Fire
- 49% for £40m, values club at £80m
- Stake bought by: Washington Freedom (Sanjay Govil, Montreal-born)
- Nationality: Indian-American
- Net Worth: NA but Infinite Computer Solutions revenue $2bn pa
- Industry: IT
- IPL involvement: No
- Other sports interests: Washington Freedom (MLC), George Mason University stadium funder
Southern Brave
- 49% for c£50m, values club at £98m
- Stake bought by: GMR Group (Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao)
- Nationality: Indian
- Net Worth: Rao worth $4bn.
- Industry: Airports, energy, infrastructure
- IPL involvement: Delhi Capitals
- Other sports interests: UP Yoddhas Kabaddi, part of Delhi Capitals women
Hundred Midlands
Birmingham Phoenix
- 49% for £40m, values club at £80m
- Stake bought by: Knighthead Capital
- Nationality: US
- Net Worth: $16.1bn
- Industry: Asset Capital management
- IPL involvement: No
- Other sports interests: Birmingham City FC
Trent Rockets
- 49% for c£40m, values club at £79m
- Stake bought by: Cain International (Jonathan Goldstein and Todd Boehly)
- Nationality: British, US
- Net Worth: $16bn AUM
- Industry: Real estate
- IPL involvement: NA
- Other sports interests: Chelsea Football Club, Swingers Mini Golf, Boehly (LA Dodgers, LA Sparks, Cloud9 esports, Chelsea, LA Lakers, Strasbourg)
In the North
Manchester Originals
- 70% for c£80m, values club at £116m
- Stake bought by: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group
- Nationality: Indian
- Net Worth: $4.9bn (Sanjiv Goenka)
- Industry: Tech and consumer
- IPL involvement: Lucknow Super Giants
- Other sports interests: No
Northern Superchargers
- 100% for £100m, values club at £100m
- Stake bought by: Sun Group (Kalanithi Maran)
- Nationality: Indian
- Net Worth: Maran $2.8bn
- Industry: Media
- IPL involvement: Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Other sports interests: Sunrisers Eastern Cape