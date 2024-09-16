Major League Cricket to tempt England great Anderson with six-figure offer

Major League Cricket franchises are reported to be interested in signing James Anderson

England’s greatest ever bowler James Anderson could make a comeback in Major League Cricket after attracting interest from US franchises.

Anderson was ushered into international retirement by England chiefs earlier this summer but is considering prolonging his career by playing lucrative white-ball competitions.

The 42-year-old seamer, England’s all-time record wicket-taker in Test cricket, could earn £130,000 from a stint in Major League Cricket.

The six-team competition completed its second season in July and featured international stars such as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Trent Boult, Travis Head and Faf du Plessis.

Owners of Major League Cricket franchises include the proprietors of Indian Premier League sides Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

At least one team is reported by the BBC to have been alerted to Anderson’s potential availability by comments he made last month following his international retirement.

“I might be in a bit of denial because I’m well aware I won’t play for England again, but I’ve still not made a decision on my actual cricket career,” he said.

“There’s definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I’ve not played any franchise stuff before. Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.

“I know it’s a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I’ll be good enough to play that form of cricket.”

Anderson took 18 wickets in 19 T20 appearances for England, as well as 269 in 194 one-day internationals.

His 704 wickets in 188 Tests is a record for an England player and behind only Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan and Aussie great Shane Warne in the all-time list.

He is currently part of the England coaching team and is expected to travel to Pakistan next month and New Zealand in December as a fast-bowling mentor.

The Major League Cricket season takes place over three and a half weeks in July. Washington Freedom, coached by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, won this year’s final.