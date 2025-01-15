James Vince: Hampshire captain steps down and moves to Dubai

James Vince has stepped down as Hampshire captain and moved to Dubai

World Cup winning England batter James Vince has quit his red-ball deal with Hampshire and relocated to Dubai in a move that allows him to play in the Pakistan Super League.

Vince, 33, has stepped down after 10 years as club captain and renegotiated his contract to a white-ball-only agreement that will mean he still plays for Hampshire Hawks in the T20 Blast.

The switch also means he is free to take up his contract with Karachi Kings in this year’s PSL, after England chiefs ruled that only white-ball players would be released for overseas leagues.

Vince’s decision is also said to have been down to a difficult 2024 off the pitch, during which his home was attacked multiple times for reasons that remain unclear.

In July he went public on the attacks, which took place in April and May, in an appeal for information on the assailants as Hampshire Police’s investigation stalled.

“I love Hampshire, it’s been my club and home for 16 years, so I want to be able to maintain my best to keep delivering for Hampshire in T20 cricket, and hopefully even further our success in the competition,” said Vince.

“I also need to understand what is best for my family, and combine that with the stage of my career I am at. I am so grateful to everyone at Utilita Bowl for supporting me last year through a really tough time, and for allowing me to make this next step.”

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White praised Vince’s “absolute commitment on and off the field” in 20 years with the county as a youth player and first-team stalwart.

White added: “We recognise that this announcement will be tinged with disappointment for many fans but hope everyone will join us in celebrating what he has given to our club over many years and supporting him as he fulfils his commitment to continue leading the Hawks in the 2025 Vitality Blast.”