Rolex Price Hikes 2025: What They Mean for Collectors and Buyers

The Rolex Oysterflex Yacht-Master 42 (Ref. 226658) saw a 11.1 per cent increase in the UK

The watch community has long speculated about whether Rolex would raise its prices in 2025, and now the answer is clear: yes, they have.

The adjustments span across nearly all collections, from the utilitarian Submariner and GMT-Master II to the elegant Day-Date and Datejust. While some increases are modest, others are significant—particularly for models featuring precious metals.

As collectors and consumers navigate these changes, it’s essential to consider what they mean for purchasing decisions and the broader watch market.

Robertino Altieri, CEO of WatchGuys looks at what the changes mean for the market.

A history of quiet price increases

Rolex has a history of quietly updating its prices without much fanfare, and 2025 follows this tradition. The latest adjustments range from subtle single-digit increases on steel models to substantial double-digit hikes for gold and two-tone references.

Notably, the price surges on gold pieces coincide with a 30 per cent rise in gold prices over the past year, from approximately £1,581 to £2,163 ($2,000 to $2,657) per ounce.

While this economic backdrop likely influenced Rolex’s decision, the consistent annual price adjustments suggest a broader strategic approach.

Notable Rolex price changes for 2025

Among the standout models impacted by the hikes, the Rolex Oysterflex Daytona in White Gold (Ref. 126519LN) saw a 19 per cent increase in the UK retail price, rising from £28,100 to £33,450 whilst in the US the timepiece rose 13.7 per cent from $33,500 to $38,100.

The Rolex Oysterflex Yacht-Master 42 (Ref. 226658) saw a 11.1 per cent increase in the UK rising from £25,600 to £28,450, whilst in the US there was a 6.9 per cent rise from $30,300 to $33,400.

The 18ct Yellow Gold Rolex Daytona (Ref. 126508) climbed 19 per cent in the UK rising from £34,600 to £41,200, and rose by 14.1 per cent from $41,200 to $47,000.

These examples underscore Rolex’s sharper pricing focus on precious-metal models compared to their steel counterparts, which experienced smaller adjustments of around one per cent to two per cent.

Implications for Rolex buyers

For buyers at authorized dealers, the higher prices mean that even entry-level steel sports models are no longer immune to annual hikes.

Two-tone watches, reflecting their partial gold content, have also become noticeably more expensive. Shoppers considering a brand-new Rolex in 2025 will need to account for these increases when planning their purchases.

Effects on the secondary market

Rolex’s retail price hikes inevitably influence the secondary market. Dealers adjust their prices to reflect the new baseline, which often drives up the resale value of pre-owned models. For collectors, this dynamic can present both challenges and opportunities. Pre-owned watches,

especially those in precious metals, may command premiums as the market reacts to the retail adjustments. Buyers might seek out slightly older models to avoid the latest hikes, though this window of opportunity tends to close quickly.

A collector’s perspective

Collectors often view price increases as a testament to Rolex’s enduring value and brand strength. For those who purchased their watches in previous years, the 2025 adjustments could enhance the market value of their collections.

While steel models remain a popular entry point, gold and two-tone references have historically demonstrated stronger appreciation over time, making them attractive investments despite their higher upfront costs.

The Rolex price increases of 2025 reinforce the brand’s commitment to exclusivity and value preservation.

While these changes may frustrate budget-conscious buyers, they highlight Rolex’s position as a luxury powerhouse whose products consistently hold—and often grow—in value. For collectors, the hikes offer a reminder of the enduring appeal of Rolex watches as both a functional accessory and a financial asset.

At WatchGuys, we understand the challenges and opportunities these price adjustments present. Whether you’re purchasing your first Rolex or adding to a growing collection, our goal is to provide the best prices and guidance to help you navigate the evolving market.