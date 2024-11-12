Falling Rolex prices are fuelling a sales boom

The Rolex GMT Master Pepsi

The holiday season has always been pivotal for luxury watch sales, and this year brings a particularly promising outlook. Contrary to the usual holiday price hikes in many markets, the secondary watch market has seen notable price declines.

Over the past year, prices for iconic brands like Rolex have dropped by an average of five to 10 per cent. But this price dip has done nothing to stymie demand; instead, it’s set off a surge in sales as savvy holiday shoppers rush to seize the opportunity to buy premium timepieces at more accessible prices.

This trend has been especially clear at Watchguys, where we specialise in buying and selling pre-owned luxury watches from top brands, including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe.

Last holiday season, we experienced a 33 per cent sales increase in December alone. This year, as we expand our reach and engage with a broader audience through social media, we expect even stronger numbers.

As Black Friday and Christmas approach, both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers are joining the fray, excited by the prospect of premium watches at great prices.

Holiday favourites: The Rolex “Batman” and “Pepsi”

In the world of luxury watches, Rolex GMT models like the 126710BLNR “Batman” and 126710BLRO “Pepsi” have long been holiday favorites, and this year they continue to attract attention.

Unlike other models that have depreciated over the past year, these GMT watches have only seen modest declines in value, around three to five per cent, solidifying their status as top picks.

Surprisingly, models like the Rolex Submariner “Starbucks,” initially expected to maintain its stronghold, have actually seen price drops around eight to 10 per cent. But GMT models have proven resilient and are regarded as more stable investments, especially in today’s fluctuating market.

The appeal of models like the “Batman” and “Pepsi” highlights a broader consumer shift in preference. At Watchguys, we offer tools like our Watchguys Market Report, where customers can track the value of their favourite models. Watches from brands like Cartier and Tudor, renowned for their timeless style and entry-level appeal, are also popular choices this season, especially as they become available below retail in the secondary market.

Condition and colour: The drivers of holiday demand

In addition to the popularity of specific models, the condition and colour of watches are key factors this season. The demand for unworn watches—those that, while pre owned, have never been worn—has been exceptionally high, particularly as holiday gifts.

These pieces offer buyers the near-new experience at a more attractive price, which appeals to discerning holiday shoppers. Watches featuring unique colours are also holiday favourites; for instance, the Rolex Submariner “Hulk” with its green dial and bezel and Datejusts with blue and green dials are among our bestsellers this season.

The secondary market boom

The secondary luxury watch market has experienced unprecedented growth over the past few years, with platforms like Watchguys leading the way. This growth is largely due to the increasing appeal of authentic, competitively priced pre-owned timepieces.

Consumers are embracing the convenience of purchasing luxury watches online, and the limited supply of new models from brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe only amplifies the demand for the secondary market. Price drops across many Rolex models have further fuelled this shift, with more buyers than ever turning to the secondary market for rare finds at favourable prices.

Black Friday: A not-to-miss watch buying opportunity

The holiday season is a time for extraordinary savings, and Black Friday has become an unmissable event for luxury watch buyers. Watchguys is preparing to offer exclusive promotions, creating a perfect opportunity for holiday shoppers to snag exceptional timepieces at unmatched prices.

Last year, our Watch Day event delivered discounts of up to $5,000 (£3,887) on brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Cartier, which led to an impressive 82.5 per cent sales increase in just 24 hours. This Black Friday, we’re looking to replicate that success, giving customers the chance to secure the luxury watches they’ve always wanted at unbeatable prices.

The perfect time for luxury watch collectors

This holiday season presents a unique landscape for luxury watch enthusiasts. With prices declining across many models, but demand remaining strong—especially for colourful watches like the Rolex Submariner “Starbucks” and Datejusts with blue and green dials there’s an undeniable excitement in the market. Iconic models like the Rolex GMT-Master II “Batman” and “Pepsi” remain holiday staples, while unworn watches stand out as perfect gift choices.

As we head into the Black Friday rush, holiday shoppers have an abundance of options to explore, from exclusive deals to limited-time promotions. This season, the secondary watch market isn’t just meeting demand – it’s thriving, offering buyers an array of sought after timepieces that combine luxury with opportunity, just in time for the holidays.

Robertino Altieri is founder and CEO of Watchguys