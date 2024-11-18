The best Rolex buys under £10k

Rolex has long set the bar for luxury watchmaking, blending style, precision, and status like few brands can. While new Rolex models often carry high price tags, pre-owned options offer remarkable value, especially when curated by a trusted retailer.

At ChronoFinder, a Hatton Garden-based watch specialist, we focus on sourcing the finest luxury timepieces across a range of budgets, making some of the best Rolex’s accessible for under £10,000. Here are five standout picks, each with unique features and impeccable style.

Rolex Air-King 116900

Price: £6,000–£6,500

Our first pick, the Air-King 116900 offers a modern twist on a Rolex classic. With a 40mm case, this model makes a solid statement without feeling overly large.

The combination of a brushed satin finish and a polished smooth bezel draws attention to the black dial. Featuring white gold Arabic numerals with hints of green and yellow, it really stands out.

This makes it a great alternative to the more common smooth-bezel Datejust 41 — at a more affordable price.

Discontinued in 2020, the Air-King 116900 has become increasingly collectable due to its relatively short production run. It’s a fantastic option under £6,500 for those looking for a unique Rolex that stands out from the crowd.

Rolex GMT-Master II 116710LN

Price: £9,500–£10,500

For those who want a Rolex with both luxury appeal and multi-functional utility, the GMT-Master II 116710LN is an exceptional choice.

Fantastic for daily wear, the GMT-Master II for us is the epitome of the luxury sports watch. This model offers dual time zones, perfect for frequent travellers or anyone who appreciates the convenience of tracking another timezone.

The polished centre links on the bracelet add a luxurious finish that elevates it above more casual models. This GMT-Master II once traded at over £13,000, so today’s pre-owned prices make it an attractive buy.

Thanks to its extended production run, earlier models are now available below £10,000, offering an iconic Rolex experience without breaking the bank.

Price: Approximately £6,000–£6,500

The Datejust 36 16223 captures the classic Rolex style in a versatile 36mm case, balancing vintage charm with timeless appeal.

Available with a variety of dial options, this model is adaptable to personal style. Whether you prefer a clean, minimal face or a more intricate design, the Datejust 36 offers something for every taste.

For those looking for an entry-level Rolex with enduring style and value, this model is a solid choice.

Our tip: focus on the condition rather than the year, as a well-maintained piece offers the best long-term enjoyment and value.

Rolex Submariner 16610 or 116610LN

Price: £7,000–£10,000 (depending on age and condition)

The Submariner 16610 is a quintessential dive watch with a ‘neo-vintage’ appeal, blending classic style with durability.

Known for holding its value, the 16610 is versatile enough for daily wear and sophisticated enough to stand out in any setting. Our tip would be to look for a post-2000 model with solid end links to get the vintage look but a more robust feel.

For those who prefer a modern feel, the 116610LN offers a ceramic bezel and glide-lock clasp and feels a bit more substantial on the wrist.

Price: Approximately £8,500–£9,500

With its 41mm case, the Datejust 41 is a bold, modern addition to any collection.

Although this model has many dial variations, we’ve picked the Wimbledon to highlight. Featuring distinctive green Roman numerals on a slate-grey dial, this model combines sporty sophistication with a luxurious feel. Polished centre links add a premium touch, making it suitable for both formal and casual settings.

The smooth bezel 126300 can be picked up on both jubilee and oyster bracelets for under £10k, but if you’re a fan of the white gold fluted bezel on the 126334, consider looking for pre-2020 models.

In 2020, a new style warranty card was introduced, and these models fetch a premium, although the watch remains the same. As always, when buying a pre-owned watch, make sure it’s in good condition and buy from a trusted source.