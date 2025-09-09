Richards’ Dragon can Storm home at the Valley

Trainer Jamie Richards opened the Hong Kong season with a winning double.

RACING at Happy Valley returns today with an eight-race programme that features the Wan Chai Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

With no racing at the iconic Hong Kong Island venue for the past eight weeks due to the summer break, it is guaranteed the racecourse will be jam-packed with fans flocking through the turnstiles.

Despite Tropical Storm Tapah doing its best to interrupt the start of the new 2025/26 season at Sha Tin on Sunday, nothing could deter the thousands of racing fans from cheering home their champion Ka Ying Rising, raising the roof in the process.

On the same programme, it is almost certain that former four-time New Zealand champion trainer Jamie Richards breathed a huge sigh of relief when he got his season off to the best possible start with a winning double.

Richards in his own words had a shocker last season, with a lowly 22 winners, finishing well down in the trainers’ championship table, and having the ignominy of seeing many of his stable gallopers transferred to other yards.

Remember, this is a trainer who saddled 53 Group One winners in six-and-a-half years on his home turf and broke records galore before departing and starting a new career in Hong Kong.

Richards moved stables during the summer break and with a new team in place, including assistant trainer and former jockey Ben So, who previously held the same role with Danny Shum, the changes already look to be paying off.

Richards only sends a couple of gallopers to the Valley, but one of real interest is STORMING DRAGON, who lines up in the main event at 3.50pm.

The son of Star Turn may have won a couple of times last season, but he should be equally remembered for making the frame on 10 occasions, where his trademark strong finishing kick saw him go agonisingly close on numerous occasions.

Read more Wally Pyrah previews the 2025/26 Hong Kong season

There are reasons to believe, however, this could be the day when the gods of fortune finally smile on him again.

For the first time since last April, he has drawn a favourable gate (five) after awkward or outside draws in his last five races.

His late season form gives him an advantage over top-weight Dragon Four Seas and Regal Gem, and he has along the way finished in front of many of the rivals he faces here.

Having had two encouraging trials with top jockey Brenton Avdulla aboard in preparation for this contest, he should now be ready to rock and roll.

The likes of well-drawn Sovereign Fund and ultra-consistent Power Koepp are capable of making the shortlist, while ‘money muncher’ King Of Fighters, who cost supporters a fortune last season, is back over his optimum distance and looks raring to go following a recent trial.

In a race where luck is going to play an important role in determining the winner, bank on the Dragon to get a dream journey, before storming home.

POINTERS

Storming Dragon 3.50pm Happy Valley