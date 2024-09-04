RFU and Premiership Rugby sign landmark deal to shape future of game

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney hailed a “significant milestone” in the English game as the national governing body, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players Association yesterday agreed a new eight-year Professional Game Partnership.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney hailed a “significant milestone” in the English game on Wednesday as the national governing body, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players Association yesterday agreed a new eight-year Professional Game Partnership.

The swathes of changes to the England game will see the national coach Steve Borthwick given dominion over hybrid contract players and their medical interventions, alterations to the minimum standards clubs need to get promoted to the Premiership and a new board structure involving former referrer Wayne Barnes.

The eight-year deal, beginning next season, will be split into two chunks of four years with the first coming with a guaranteed £33m per season across the 10 top flight clubs before the system changes to a profit share structure for the latter four years.

There will be 25 players on hybrid contracts, worth up to £160,000 per year, with more control given to the national game over their play load.

Rugby reset

“This eight-year commitment will reshape the rugby landscape and reset the professional game to support, showcase and fund our game for the next decade and beyond,” Sweeney said.

“The England national team benefits by having control over the IDPs (Individual Development Plan), Medical and S&C of the best players in England at the peak of their form and in the best shape to play for their country.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby CEO said: “What we have learnt from the challenges of the last few years is how important healthy clubs and a successful men’s England team are to the rugby eco-system – and also how important it is to work in partnership with the players, the governing body and other rugby stakeholders.”

The deal, 18 months in the process, isn’t perfect though with Championship sources telling City A.M. that the agreement is at least better than nothing at this time.

There are softer entry requirements to get into the Premiership however – Championship clubs had bemoaned the lack of leeway given to second tier clubs – despite the two-legged play-off remaining.

Clubs will be given three full seasons to increase their capacity from at least 5,000 to 10,001, a stark change from recent seasons where clubs have been expected to enter the top flight with 10,001 capacity stadiums.

Added Sweeney: “Despite the RFU having £150m revenue losses through Covid, and a £30m increase in operating costs over the last four years due to inflation, we are in a stable financial position. Today we have reached a significant milestone in turning our spend into the professional game into a true investment partnership with shared strategy, goals, and risks.”