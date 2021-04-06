Resurrection of ‘alt season’ as crypto market cap breaches $2 trillion for first time

Crypto at a glance

It was another historic day for cryptocurrency yesterday, with the total market cap topping $2 trillion for the first time in its young-but-distinguished history.

It’s now more than doubled since the start of the year, having first hit $1 trillion at the start of January.

The latest milestone was driven by huge rallies in the alt markets. Ethereum (ETH) soared past the $2,000 level it briefly surpassed a month ago and appears to be holding this time. It comes amidst a wave of bullish statements from the likes of Mark Cuban, and continued interest in NFTs and DeFi which are primarily built on Ethereum. Can the momentum be sustained?

XRP, meanwhile, is approaching $1 again for the first time in over a year after gaining 40% in the last 24 hours alone. It’s now recovered much of its losses since after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a case against Ripple for selling XRP in unregistered securities offerings.

The move follows upbeat statements by CEO Brad Garlinghouse and tweets by Ripple executives’ attorney James K Filan over the weekend regarding the trial.

The moves seem to have lit the beacons for alt season, with Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tezos and BNB all also up more than 10% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s market dominance has now fallen to just 57 per cent, having started 2021 at 73 per cent. The leading cryptocurrency is still performing strongly, though it failed to break past resistance at $60,000. It has been trading steadily near $59,000. Can it rally again this week?

The Bitcoin economy

In the markets

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,983,169,763,957.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 5 2021, at a price of $59,057.88 – up from $58,758.56 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $59,891.30 and the daily low was $57,694.83.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $6,791.13. In 2019, it closed at $5,036.68.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $1.096.61 trillion at time of writing. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $10.901 trillion and silver is $1.497 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $1,099,564,594,203 according to CoinMarketCap. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 51.11%.

Fear and Greed index

Market sentiment is back down in Greed again at 75.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 57.12. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 57.24. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I have a lot of Ethereum as well. I wish I had bought it sooner, but I started buying it four years ago, simply because I think it’s the closest we have to a true currency.” Mark Cuban, American billionaire

What they said yesterday

Never stop never stopping…

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional ~253 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$59,339 per #bitcoin. As of 4/5/2021, we #hodl ~91,579 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.226 billion at an average price of ~$24,311 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/OMQMhA85xw — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) April 5, 2021

Bitcoin is for everyone…

I’ve got over $200 worth of #bitcoin



That’s not much to you all, but it’s a major stepping stone for me. — Jerome (@MrRomyRome) April 4, 2021

Snoop gets it…

Layers…

Satoshi Nakamoto listed their birthday as April 5, 1975



If you are wondering what animated them to create Bitcoin:



April 5 = FDR signed order 6102 making it illegal for Americans to own gold



1975 = Americans could legally own gold again



It’s all about about financial freedom. — Alex Gladstein (@gladstein) April 5, 2021

