Ziglu makes Tezos and digital coin Tez available to customers

Ziglu has made Tez (XTZ) – the native digital coin of blockchain network Tezos – available to the Ziglu community today.

It is one of the first three companies in the UK to have achieved FCA registration as a crypto-asset firm, and at a pivotal time as consumers are seeking greater financial inclusion, control and choice.

Ziglu’s vision is to open up access to cryptocurrencies for all, safely, simply and affordably.

In response to a customer vote offering a range of cryptocurrencies, the Ziglu community overwhelmingly voted for Tezos, with 56 per cent selecting the altcoin.

Tezos is attracting a lot of attention as a decentralised, open-source blockchain network (similar to Ethereum) that can execute peer-to-peer transactions and supports dApps using smart contracts.

Tezos is also able to upgrade to meet the needs of today without network disruptions. The Tezos governance system empowers stakeholders to vote on changes to the network, enabling dynamic innovation and native adoption of cutting-edge features from its own ecosystem and the wider industry.

Bosses at Ziglu believe Tezos demonstrates that technological progress can continually happen on one permanent network, as it has successfully upgraded multiple times without stagnation.

New features

Since launching last year, Ziglu has released a series of new features and various aspects of functionality. Customers can now make peer-to-peer payments across all currencies, both digital and traditional, and execute faster payments to any UK account as well as being able to spend from their GBP account with the Ziglu Mastercard debit card.

Now, with the addition of Tezos, customers can access five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Litecoin.

Mark Hipperson, Ziglu founder and Chief Executive Officer said Tezos was an exciting choice to make for the Ziglu community.

“It is important to us that our customers can contribute, tell us what features they want and be involved in the future development of Ziglu,” he said.

“We opened a vote to our community, offering four cryptocurrencies and they overwhelmingly selected Tezos.

“Tezos is an exciting choice for us as it is definitively open and community-driven, which aligns strongly with our core values of inclusion and accessibility for all.”