Real Madrid hungry to add to 15th Champions League title, says Ancelotti
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists the Champions League winners are still not satisfied despite cementing their dominance in the competition with a 15th victory.
The Spanish giants’ 2-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday brought them a sixth European Cup in the last 11 seasons, three of which have come under Ancelotti.
“There is no danger of us having a full belly, if you like,” said the Italian, whose five wins make the most decorated coach in the tournament’s history.
“In this club, there is a continuous demand. We are never satisfied. We will have a fantastic day with our fans tomorrow.
“Then we will go to rest, my players will be at Euros and Copa America. We will come back with the same eagerness and excitement as before.”
England’s Jude Bellingham capped a stellar first campaign in Madrid which has brought domestic and European honours by setting up Vinicius Jr for the second goal.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games. You go through life and there are so many people who say you can’t do things and days like today remind you why [you do it],” he said.
“It gets hard at times and you wonder whether it’s worth it but nights like tonight make you realise. I can’t put it into words. The best night of my life.
“I think it has to be up there as the perfect season. We missed out on the Copa del Rey, which is the disappointment, but I couldn’t have dreamed of a better season than this.”
As well as winning a LaLiga and Champions League double, Bellingham was named the Spanish league’s player of the year and scored home and away in El Clasico with Barcelona.