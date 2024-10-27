LaLiga seeks criminal charges after racism overshadows El Casico

LaLiga has alerted police and Real Madrid are investigating claims that Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal was racially abused in El Clasico

Spanish football chiefs have vowed to push for criminal charges after Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal was allegedly subjected to racism during his team’s 4-0 win in El Clasico at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have launched an investigation into the incidents, which followed 17-year-old Yamal scoring Barca’s third goal against their fierce rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Saturday night.

It comes as both Yamal and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr are expected to be honoured at the annual Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris on Monday night. Vinicius is tipped to get the top prize, while Yamal is favourite for the Kopa Trophy for the best young player.

LaLiga, which organises the top two divisions of Spanish football, and national governing body RFEF have adopted a tough stance on incidents of racial abuse towards players in a bid to stamp out perceptions of a problem in the country.

“La Liga will immediately report the racist insults and gestures received by Barcelona players to the Hate Crimes Section of the National Police Information Brigade, as well as informing the Co-ordinating Prosecutor of the Hate Crimes and Discrimination unit of the State Attorney General’s office,” the league said.

“La Liga vehemently condemns the incidents at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any kind of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside stadiums.”

In a statement condemning racism and xenophobia in football, Real Madrid said the club “deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium”.

They added: “Real Madrid has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken.”

Vinicius has been a vocal critic of the racism he has faced in Spain, even calling for the country to lose its co-hosting rights to the men’s 2030 World Cup over the issue.

Last month a Real Mallorca supporter was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence for abusing Vinicius and former Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze in 2023. Last year three Valencia fans were jailed for eight months for racism towards Vinicius.

The latest episode came on a humbling night for Real Madrid, who had won their last four competitive matches against Barcelona but now trail them by six points. Robert Lewandowski scored twice and former Leeds winger Raphinha added the other goal.

Vinicius is widely expected to be crowned Ballon d’Or winner for the first time on Monday, having helped Real Madrid to win both LaLiga and the Champions League last season. His main rivals for the gong are teammate Jude Bellingham and Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

A new winner is guaranteed, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated the award in modern times, both omitted from the shortlist, along with recent one-off recipients Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp are all on the shortlist for the women’s Ballon d’Or, which is expected to go to Spain’s Aitana Bonmati.