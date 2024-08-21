In pictures: New stadium set to be world’s biggest and host 2030 World Cup

The Grand Stade Hassan II in Morocco is set be the world’s biggest football stadium and could host the 2030 World Cup final

Architects working on the Grand Stade Hassan II in Morocco, which is set to become the biggest stadium in world football, have revealed new images of the stunning design.

The stadium near Casablanca sits under a translucent tented roof made of aluminium lattice and is set to accommodate a record 115,000 spectators.

It is hoped that it will be chosen as the venue for the final of the men’s 2030 World Cup, which is to be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The project is a collaboration between French architects Oualalou + Choi and global stadium experts Populous, whose work includes the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Populous lead architect Francois Clement said: “The Grand Stade Hassan II will provide extraordinary spaces that create exceptional experiences for every fan and every visitor.

“It is a cornerstone of King Mohammed VI’s vision to develop Morocco’s football infrastructure that will elevate Morocco to the highest global platform of sporting infrastructure development.”

The stadium will feature three steep tiers at either end, each holding almost 30,000 football fans.

On both sides of the pitch there will be five levels of hospitality able to host 12,000 VVIP, VIP and box guests as well as a royal box.

The roof will be supported by a ring of 32 stairways, which will create gateways that feature gardens on platforms 28m from the ground. Botanical gardens will also be planted at ground level.

It has already been earmarked for use at the 2030 World Cup but will face competition to host the final from the revamped Camp Nou and Bernabeu stadiums in Barcelona and Madrid.

“We are very proud to work alongside our partners Oualalou + Choi on this incredible project,” said Christopher Lee, Populous managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“The Grand Stade Hassan II will be a truly iconic, landmark venue for Morocco and for football itself, that will become one of the great stadia of the world.”

The stadium is set to overtake the 114,000-capacity Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in North Korea is the biggest football venue in the world.

Preparatory work on the 100-hectare site in the town of El Mansouria, 38km north of Casablanca, has already begun.

Engineering firms Maffeis Engineering, ME Engineering and Rider Levett Bucknall are also engaged in the project.

“The Grand Stade Hassan II is deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, with its traditions and contemporary expressions,” said Oualalou + Choi lead architect Tarik Oualalou.

“It is rooted in ancient and primordial figures: the Moussem, the tent, and the garden, as well as the topography and landscapes of Morocco.

“It’s a generous space, open to the world and respectful to the nature it protects. The Grand Stade Hassan II de Casablanca is the embodiment of the great tradition of Moroccan hospitality.”