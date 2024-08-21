Haringey Council hands Tottenham Hotspur huge financial ‘Beyonce boost’

The new licence from Haringey will allow the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host more concerts from the likes of Beyonce

Tottenham Hotspur are set for a major financial boost after Haringey Council extended the club’s licence for hosting major non-football events, such as concerts from the likes of Beyonce, from 16 to 32 a year.

The club’s commercial income has already trebled from £70m to £228m since their move from White Hart Lane in 2019, and will increase further over the next few years as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium increasingly rivals Wembley as the country’s the pre-eminent venue.

As part of the deal with Haringey Council, local residents will get a 24-hour priority booking window for all concerts.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has hosted NFL matches, European club rugby finals weekend and gigs by major artists including Beyonce and Pink over the last 12 months, with more lucrative events set to follow.

Non-football events were the main factor in the 24 per cent increase in the club’s commercial income from £184m to £228m last year, the second highest growth in the Premier League after Manchester United’s.

The combination of more non-football events and a 60,000 matchday capacity has led to Tottenham’s new stadium catapulting them up the Premier League’s income table, where they sit fourth with revenue of £549m last year.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be able to hold 32 non-football events a year thanks to the club’s new licence from Haringey Council

With the potential to double the number of third-party events, Spurs are aiming to catch third-placed Liverpool, although Manchester City and United are way out in front with total income of £718m and £650m last year.