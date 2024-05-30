Champions League final worth huge £53m boost to London economy

This weekend’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will offer London a major boost.

London & Partners have calculated a boost to the capital of £53m from the football, with events such as Wimbledon and Test match cricket set to add to the financial offering of sport this summer.

Major sporting events often aid in boosting local and national economies, and are key cogs in soft diplomacy across the world.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “I am delighted to welcome fans and visitors from around the world to London, host city of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

“The benefits of hosting the final stretch far beyond the Wembley pitch and should last long after the full-time whistle blows. It is set to boost our capital’s economy by more than £50m.

“This match kicks off an incredible summer of sport, as London hosts baseball, cricket, tennis and Formula E, alongside our support for our teams at Euro 2024 in Germany and Team GB at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

“Bringing world class sport to London boosts our economy, showcases our city and inspires the next generation. IT’s a key part of our work to build a better London for everyone.”

London’s Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord said: “We are all looking forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to London this weekend for the UEFA Champions League final.

