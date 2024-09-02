Uefa sets reduced price cap for away tickets in Champions League

European football’s governing body Uefa will enforce reduced price caps from next season after uproar from fans at the cost of attending the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Scottish pair Celtic and Rangers last season charged closest to the old price cap of €70 (€69.45 and €68.65 on average respectively), while there were reports of tickets priced at over £200 to watch Barcelona’s quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain last season.

But a new reduced price cap of €60 in the Champions League, €40 in the Europa League and €20 in the Conference League this season will be reduced further in 2025/26 to €50 in the top tier competition with caps of €35 and €20 in the other two European contests.

Uefa President Aleksander Čeferin, said: “Today’s decision marks another key step in reaffirming UEFA’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all fans.

“By introducing more fan-friendly policies, we continue our mission to keep football as an inclusive sport where supporters who travel across Europe to follow their teams are valued and recognised.”

Ronan Evain, Executive Director of FSE, said: “The revised price caps are further recognition of how integral away fans are to the atmosphere of European club fixtures.

“Today’s decision illustrates another positive achievement in FSE’s joint work with UEFA and clubs on improving conditions for fans travelling across Europe.”

English Uefa representation

Four English clubs – Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool – will take part in a revamped Champions League group stage, which has adopted a new league format where teams will play some opposition outfits away from home and others at home.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will take part in the Europa League while Chelsea will compete in the third-tier Conference League.

European Club Association chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who is also president of Paris Saint-Germain, added: “Lowering the price cap of the ticket prices for visiting supporters in the new UEFA men’s club competitions is an important signal from all ECA’s member clubs in actively contributing to improving the overall match experience for fans.

“ECA’s collaboration with UEFA and the fans’ representatives through FSE is fundamental in ensuring travelling supporters can enjoy following their teams across Europe to the maximum.”