Chelsea squad worth €1.4bn. Rest of Conference League combined? €1.5bn!

Favourites for the Europa Conference League Chelsea have a squad value of €1.4bn, just €100m less than the other 35 teams combined.

The research by TransferRoom also shows the Londoners to be valued at over €1bn more than their closest rivals, Fiorentina.

Enzo Maresca’s side are the overwhelming favourites to win the title.

The calculations have been made measuring the total expected transfer value (xTV).

Position Club Total Squad xTV 1 Chelsea €1.4bn 2 Fiorentina €322m 3 Real Betis €204m 4 Kobenhavn €102m 5 KAA Gent €96.4m 6 Panathinaikos €94.2m 7 Cercle Brugge €66.2m 8 1. FC Heidenheim €60.8m 9 LASK €52.1m 10 Istanbul Basaksehir €48.7m 11 Vitoria SC €47.7m 12 SK Rapid Wien €44.3m 13 FC Lugano €38.8m 14 Molde FK €38.5m 15 Legia Warszawa €32.6m 16 FC St. Gallen €31.6m 17 Pafos FC €27.7m 18 FK TSC Backa Topola €27.5m 19 Omonia Nicosia €20.8m 20 Jagiellonia Bialystok €17.8m 21 Djurgardens IF €17.5m 22 NK Celje €17.2m 23 Hearts FC €16.3m 24 FK Mlada Boleslav €16.1m 25 APOEL €16.0m 26 NK Olimpija Ljubljana €14.6m 27 Shamrock Rovers €10.8m 28 FK Borac Banja Luka €8.9m 29 The New Saints €8.4m 30 Larne FC €7.9m 31 HJK Helsinki €6.9m 32 FC Astana €6.9m 33 FC Noah €6.3m 34 Vikingur FC €6.3m 35 FC Petrocub Hincesti €4.8m 36 FC Dinamo Minsk €2.6m Calculated using Total Expected Transfer Value