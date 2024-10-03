| Updated:
Chelsea squad worth €1.4bn. Rest of Conference League combined? €1.5bn!
Favourites for the Europa Conference League Chelsea have a squad value of €1.4bn, just €100m less than the other 35 teams combined.
The research by TransferRoom also shows the Londoners to be valued at over €1bn more than their closest rivals, Fiorentina.
Enzo Maresca’s side are the overwhelming favourites to win the title.
The calculations have been made measuring the total expected transfer value (xTV).
|Position
|Club
|Total Squad xTV
|1
|Chelsea
|€1.4bn
|2
|Fiorentina
|€322m
|3
|Real Betis
|€204m
|4
|Kobenhavn
|€102m
|5
|KAA Gent
|€96.4m
|6
|Panathinaikos
|€94.2m
|7
|Cercle Brugge
|€66.2m
|8
|1. FC Heidenheim
|€60.8m
|9
|LASK
|€52.1m
|10
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|€48.7m
|11
|Vitoria SC
|€47.7m
|12
|SK Rapid Wien
|€44.3m
|13
|FC Lugano
|€38.8m
|14
|Molde FK
|€38.5m
|15
|Legia Warszawa
|€32.6m
|16
|FC St. Gallen
|€31.6m
|17
|Pafos FC
|€27.7m
|18
|FK TSC Backa Topola
|€27.5m
|19
|Omonia Nicosia
|€20.8m
|20
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
|€17.8m
|21
|Djurgardens IF
|€17.5m
|22
|NK Celje
|€17.2m
|23
|Hearts FC
|€16.3m
|24
|FK Mlada Boleslav
|€16.1m
|25
|APOEL
|€16.0m
|26
|NK Olimpija Ljubljana
|€14.6m
|27
|Shamrock Rovers
|€10.8m
|28
|FK Borac Banja Luka
|€8.9m
|29
|The New Saints
|€8.4m
|30
|Larne FC
|€7.9m
|31
|HJK Helsinki
|€6.9m
|32
|FC Astana
|€6.9m
|33
|FC Noah
|€6.3m
|34
|Vikingur FC
|€6.3m
|35
|FC Petrocub Hincesti
|€4.8m
|36
|FC Dinamo Minsk
|€2.6m