 |  Updated: 

Chelsea squad worth €1.4bn. Rest of Conference League combined? €1.5bn!

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Favourites for the Europa Conference League Chelsea have a squad value of €1.4bn, just €100m less than the other 35 teams combined.

Favourites for the Europa Conference League Chelsea have a squad value of €1.4bn, just €100m less than the other 35 teams combined.

The research by TransferRoom also shows the Londoners to be valued at over €1bn more than their closest rivals, Fiorentina.

Enzo Maresca’s side are the overwhelming favourites to win the title.

The calculations have been made measuring the total expected transfer value (xTV).

PositionClubTotal Squad xTV
1Chelsea€1.4bn
2Fiorentina€322m
3Real Betis€204m
4Kobenhavn€102m
5KAA Gent€96.4m
6Panathinaikos€94.2m
7Cercle Brugge€66.2m
81. FC Heidenheim€60.8m
9LASK€52.1m
10Istanbul Basaksehir€48.7m
11Vitoria SC€47.7m
12SK Rapid Wien€44.3m
13FC Lugano€38.8m
14Molde FK€38.5m
15Legia Warszawa€32.6m
16FC St. Gallen€31.6m
17Pafos FC€27.7m
18FK TSC Backa Topola€27.5m
19Omonia Nicosia€20.8m
20Jagiellonia Bialystok€17.8m
21Djurgardens IF€17.5m
22NK Celje€17.2m
23Hearts FC€16.3m
24FK Mlada Boleslav€16.1m
25APOEL€16.0m
26NK Olimpija Ljubljana€14.6m
27Shamrock Rovers€10.8m
28FK Borac Banja Luka€8.9m
29The New Saints€8.4m
30Larne FC€7.9m
31HJK Helsinki€6.9m
32FC Astana€6.9m
33FC Noah€6.3m
34Vikingur FC€6.3m
35FC Petrocub Hincesti€4.8m
36FC Dinamo Minsk€2.6m
Calculated using Total Expected Transfer Value

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.