Lukaku returns to Chelsea squad after being dropped over comments

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea’s squad after being dropped over comments recorded weeks previously. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has apologised to manager Thomas Tuchel and has returned to the squad after being dropped for comments he made about his position at the London club.

The 28-year-old Belgian said three weeks ago: “I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal.

“But I am a worker and I must not give up.”

The striker was dropped from his side ahead of their 2-2 draw with Liverpool over the comments suggesting a return to Inter, where he joined from last summer for £97.5m, to “protect the preparation.”

Coach Tuchel has confirmed, however, that Lukaku has returned to the squad.

“We have given it time to look back on,” Tuchel said. “For me, the most important thing was to understand – and clearly understand – it was not intentional.

“He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game.”

“Even before, when he seemed to be, in his opinion, ready to play after his injury from the start and we thought he needed to readapt to the intensity a little bit more, there was never the slightest behaviour against the team.

“So, it was the very first time he felt this way. It’s very important to stay calm and understand it’s not as big as maybe people want it to be.”

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals at Stamford Bridge tomorrow night before hosting non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday.