Mourinho jokes about Manchester City’s 115 alleged rules breaches

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Jose Mourinho joked on Wednesday that he could still get a Premier League winners’ medal should Manchester City have titles taken off them following the outcome of their case relating to 115 alleged rules breaches.

The former Manchester United boss finished second to the blue side of the city in the 2017-18 season, his last full campaign at Old Trafford, in addition to winning the Europa League.

“As you know, we won the Europa League [in 2017] and we finished second in the Premier League [in 2018],” he said.

“I think we still have a chance to win that league because maybe they punish Man City with points and maybe we win that league and then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal.”

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce host his former club tonight in the Europa League.

“Sooner or later they [Manchester United] will succeed,” the 61-year-old Portuguese added.

“Hopefully it is sooner, hopefully before one day I go back to the Premier League and they become my opponent.

“At this moment they are just my opponents for one match.”

Today’s Europa League fixtures

Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv
Eintracht Frankfurt vs RFS
Midtjylland vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Ferencváros vs Nice
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Real Sociedad
PAOK vs Viktoria Plzeň
Qarabağ vs Ajax
Athletic Bilbao vs Slavia Prague
Porto vs TSG Hoffenheim
Twente vs Lazio
Fenerbahçe vs Manchester United
Malmö FF vs Olympiacos
Lyon vs Beşiktaş
Rangers vs FCSB
Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Razgrad
Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ

