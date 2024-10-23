Premier League fans to protest about rising ticket prices

Supporter protests over Premier League ticket pricing are set to be staged over the next two weekends, the Football Supporters’ Association has said.

The FSA said fan groups would meet ahead of the next two rounds of games, which have been designated as an opportunity to support the #StopExploitingLoyalty campaign.

Nineteen out of 20 clubs have raised ticket prices this season, the FSA said, with only Crystal Palace tickets frozen.

It comes as the new Football Governance Bill promises to involve fans in consultations about price hikes.

Information gathered by the FSA’s member supporter groups suggest an average rise of seven per cent, but this masks some even more extreme hikes around concessionary tickets.

The FSA said Nottingham Forest had increased prices by 20 per cent, and found an 18-year-old could see the price of their season ticket jumping from £190 to £850.

Protests for two weeks

Tottenham and West Ham fans protested side by side last weekend over their respective clubs’ pricing.

Spurs fans pointed out the £3m raised from removing senior concessions was equal to the bonus paid to executive chairman Daniel Levy each year, while Hammers United say the club were “gaslighting” fans.

“The Premier League and its clubs really need to listen to this message – clubs must cherish and reward supporter loyalty rather than exploit it,” Football Supporters’ Association chairman Tom Greatrex said.

“Fans feel clubs often care more about attracting one-off visitors who’ll pay through the nose for a ticket while spending fortunes in the club shop, when they should be looking to reward those who go week in, week out, win or lose.

“A decade ago the FSA secured a £30 away price cap in the Premier League and we’d implore clubs to speak to their supporters and find new ways to make sure football is affordable for all. We are certainly having those discussions with the leagues.”