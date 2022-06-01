Quarter-finals continue at Roland Garros as French Open draws exciting

Iga Swiatek is aiming to win her second French Open this week. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The women’s world No1, a trio of Russians and a resurgent Marin Cilic are set to grace the clay courts of Roland Garros today when the last of the quarter-finals are due to be decided at the French Open.

Since the dominance of Serena Williams has petered out, the women’s side of nearly every Grand Slam has been blown wide open.

A total of 10 women have won their first Slam since Williams won her last – in 2017 – but of the four women competing today only Iga Swiatek – the world No1 and a former French Open winner – has progressed past a Slam quarter-final.

Swiatek chasing second French Open

Swiatek lost her first set in more than a month on Monday but extended her winning streak to 32 matches to hold on to the overwhelming favourite’s tag.

The 21-year-old has seen the majority of her seeded rivals crash out of the tournament, with the highest remaining seed being today’s opponent, 11th-ranked Jessica Pegula.

Swiatek’s fitness told against Qinwen Zheng and the energy she has saved from not having to play all three sets for so long should hand her a physical advantage.

The Pole is likely to await the winner of an all-Russian last-eight clash between Veronika Kudermetova and Daria Kasatkina.

With the duo likely to be barred from Wimbledon, this is their one shot at Grand Slam success between now and September’s US Open.

Kudermetova’s route to the quarters saw a notable victory over Paula Badosa, while Kasatkina toppled Danielle Collins early on in the Open.

It’s difficult to see past Swiatek on the women’s side of the draw but with the toppling of seeds becoming outsiders’ newest hobby, it would be foolish to assume it’s signed, sealed and delivered.

Cilic impassioned return

In the men’s draw, a revitalised Cilic has been a surprise inclusion in the last eight. The Croatian hasn’t passed a Slam quarter-final since his 2014 US Open triumph but, having overcome Daniil Medvedev this week, he’s in hot form.

Up against Russian Andrey Rublev, he’ll fancy his chances of going further. Rublev, 24, is a promising prospect but has struggled to sustain pressure in Slams, despite making the quarter-finals of three of the four showpiece events.

Cilic looked imperious against Medvedev, like a man possessed in fact. And his reward for a place in the last four would be, at worst, an eighth seed.

Rublev’s tie with Cilic may be the showpiece men’s match this afternoon but in Casper Ruud’s clash with Holger Rune there will be a fight between two youngsters looking to make their first Slam semi.

Rune, 19, has had the same coach since he was a child in Lars Christensen and is looking to become the first teenager to win a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal won at Roland Garros in 2006.

Ruud made an impressive semi-final appearance at last year’s ATP Tour Finals but, like many of the others, has not reached the same stage of a Slam.

The world No8 is Norway’s highest ranked male player ever and will hope to take advantage of the lack of seeds remaining in the competition.

Of the eight players competing today, only two have reached a semi-final – and both of them went on to win that Slam. It’s wide open in the Parisian suburbs, and it’s for the taking this afternoon.