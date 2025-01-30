Purton to Breeze past the winning post with Silvery

Hong Kong’s most successful jockey Zac Purton rides Silvery Breeze for trainer David Eustace on Friday.

HONG KONG racing enthusiasts will need to rise early if they want to witness the Group Two Centenary Vase (6.00am) over nine furlongs.

All eyes will be drawn to Happy Together, who has taken his form to another level this season with encouraging efforts behind champion Voyage Bubble, and then just failing to make it back-to-back victories in the Group Three January Cup at Happy Valley early this month.

That form is by far the best on display, and with a favourable gate in four a bonus, expect him to be heavily supported.

It is not a one-horse race however, with the likes of Chancheng Glory and useful Ensued in the line-up, while Nimble Nimbus, seeking a repeat of his victory in this contest last season, has caught the eye in recent trials and is a likely long shot.

The HKJC Racing Club will be out in force once again to cheer on their talented but frustrating Young Champion in the Chinese New Year Cup (7.05am) over seven furlongs.

Blinkers are fitted for the first time and Zac Purton stays loyal on a performer who is costing supporters a fortune but nevertheless will be short odds once again to score an overdue win.

Front-running Drombeg Banner will make this a true test of stamina from the off, especially with young and inexperienced 10-pound claimer Britney Wong in the saddle.

This could set up nicely for five-time course-and-distance winner GREEN N WHITE, who looked just in need of the run after a five week break when finishing behind Patch Of Theta earlier in the month and is now in prime condition.

Purton will need to be at his best to plot a trouble-free passage for exciting four-year-old SILVERY BREEZE in the Red Packet Handicap (8.45am) over a mile.

An outside draw is not ideal, but with the Zac-Man aboard he can make good use of his impressive finishing burst and is clearly the pick at the weights.

POINTERS

Green N White 7.05am Sha Tin

Silvery Breeze 8.45am Sha Tin