Rapid frontrunner Mega Bonus to leave rivals behind

Mega Bonus last won in June for trainer Ricky Yiu.

HAPPY Valley always guarantees plenty of competitive and exciting racing, but a close look at the form book suggests there are plenty of average performers on show on Wednesday.

The highest-rated galloper on the card is nine-year-old Harmony N Blessed – rated 85 – suggesting it will not be easy finding winners, and it could be worth taking a chance with a couple of performers who are looking to get their names up in lights again.

Habitual frontrunner MEGA BONUS does not win too often nowadays, but he has run well on several occasions, and there are reasons to believe connections may have aimed him at division two of the Jackson Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The Ricky Yiu-trained gelding is racing off a similar mark to his last victory, and importantly after a handful of runs this season his body weight has dropped 21 pounds – close to his last victory – suggesting he will strip in peak condition.

With an inside gate three likely to allow him to bounce out in front, it is worth taking a chance he will not be headed.

Another galloper who is capable of scoring an overdue success is VICTOR THE RAPID in division three of the Jackson Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The six-year-old, who is only a few pounds above his last winning rating, was too far back from a wide draw before rattling home late behind Sugar Sugar on his last start.

This time with a better gate (seven), and top-rider Maxime Guyon staying loyal, he is capable of finally getting his head in front again.

POINTERS

Mega Bonus 12.10pm Happy Valley

Victor The Rapid e/w 1.10pm Happy Valley