Tornado and Iceberg on radar in National Hunt Chase

Rebecca Curtis won this race last year with Haiti Couleurs

PLENTY of changes have been made in recent years to races at the Cheltenham Festival and none more so than with the conditions of the National Hunt Chase (5.20pm).

Once a race restricted to amateur riders over four miles with no handicap band, it is now open to all jockeys, restricted to those horses rated 145 or below and run over two furlongs less.

Backmersackme sneaks in here as a potential handicap blot off just 135 for the super-shrewd Emmet Mullins team on the back of an impressive win at the DRF.

He ran well here back in October over an extended three miles and is bound to be bang there. The only thing not to like is his price.

I prefer to swing the bat at another under-the-radar Irish runner in ICEBERG THEORY for trainer Paul Nolan.

He was running on late over three-miles-one-and-a-half furlongs on his chasing bow this time last year but has been dropped in trip to win both starts since.

This is bound to have been a long-term plan for connections and he looks sure to run well at around 8/1.

Trainer Rebecca Curtis won this contest 12 months ago with Haiti Couleurs and looks to have a real chance of following up with NEWTON TORNADO.

Read more Cheltenham Day 1 Tips: Predictions for Cheltenham Day 1 Races 2026

I certainly don’t want to lose on the race if he wins, so will also be having a few quid on this improving seven-year-old.

The worry is he can be prone to make the odd mistake, but he looks well treated and progressive.

It is interesting to note that he is unbeaten in three starts in chases and point-to-points when he has tackled three miles or further.

If you’re looking to open an account for the Festival, BetMGM are offering a bet £10 get £40 new customer offer on Cheltenham. Head to www.betmgm.co.uk/.

POINTERS TUESDAY

Newton Tornado 5.20pm Cheltenham

Iceberg Theory e/w 5.20pm Cheltenham