Purton in high Spirits as he closes in on Whyte’s HK record

Zac Purton is nine wins away from beating Douglas Whyte’s all-time winners record.

IT IS surprising that man of the moment, jockey Zac Purton, hasn’t been booked in the feature race, the Group Three January Cup at the Valley, but his many thousands of supporters will still be expecting to make another fistful of dollars from their champion.

Purton, only nine wins away from Douglas Whyte’s all-time riding record of 1813 victories, has seven rides on the card, and most will go off at short odds.

Purton relies on his old ally, trainer John Size to make a sizeable dent in Whyte’s record, when he climbs aboard four gallopers from the stable.

The likes of Beauty Light in the second division of the Great George Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs, and A Americ Te Specso in the Causeway Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs, are hard to overlook, but probably offer no value.

A more attractive proposition, however, could be SPIRIT OF PEACE in division three of the Great George Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

He looked a winner waiting to happen when an encouraging fifth behind subsequently successful Super Legends on his debut at Sha Tin last month.

The partnership is also likely to be all the rage with Golden Rise in the first division of the Great George Handicap (11.10am).

They may however come up short against bottom-weight FORTUNE WHISKEY, who finally draws a good gate, after a couple of tough, wide journeys from outside draws.

On both occasions he has caught the eye, finishing off strongly in the closing stages against good opposition, and looks ready to win from his present mark in the handicap.

POINTERS

Fortune Whiskey 11.10am Happy Valley

Spirit Of Peace 12.40pm Happy Valley