Purton can Storm to victory aboard Shamus

Zac Purton has ridden 102 winners this season

HONG Kong racing fans have plenty to look forward to on Sunday with a bumper 11-race card from Sha Tin.

The feature on the day is the Group Three Queen Mother Memorial Cup (9.40am), which features only six runners and they all have something to prove at present.

Top-weight Five G Patch has flattered to deceive this season, albeit having often been highly tried, and is now winless since January 2023, while La City Blanche has failed to beat a rival home in his last two starts and looks out of love with the game.

The two four-year-olds might prove the key. Noisy Boy was soundly beaten in the Hong Kong Derby when last seen but should be suited by stepping up to 12 furlongs, while Bundle Award could also appreciate this new distance and he might be the one to beat.

With his usual hold-up run style he does come with serious risks attached though and it’s a contest where a watching brief is not hard to advise.

A far more interesting betting heat is division one of the Cox’s Handicap (8.35am), run over seven furlongs.

Mr Cool confirmed the high regard he is held in by the Frankie Lor stable when winning over course and distance last month and looks certain to improve further on just his third start.

He does, however, have another wide draw to contend with and is five-pounds worse off with the third-placed SHAMUS STORM who had to bob and weave a passage down the home straight and should have finished closer when beaten less than a length.

The fact that all-time leading Hong Kong rider Zac Purton now climbs aboard is a plus and he has drawn a favourable inside stall in four.

That may allow him to find a better early position in the field, which, granted luck in running, should be sufficient to gain his revenge.

POINTERS

Shamus Storm 8.35am Sha Tin