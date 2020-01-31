Property of the Week: Old or new? Take your pick on Portobello Road

It may be home to the world’s largest antiques market; but Portobello Road in Notting Hill is surely just as renowned for its property.

Tourists and influencers alike make the pilgrimage to W11 to take pictures with the row of brightly coloured Georgian houses, which have become such a symbol of London that they feature in films from Paddington Bear to Notting Hill.

Given the desirability of homes on Portobello Road – as well as the sluggishness of the prime London market in recent years – a property being put up for sale is a rare occurrence. But a period apartment in one of the famous coloured houses, and a release of new build flats, have just come on the market in the same week.

Period property: 87 Portobello Road











The two-bed, two-bath apartment at 87 Portobello Road sits within a Georgian terrace painted Prussian blue. The shop beneath it currently sells hats, but until last year was the London Antique Clock Centre, which dated from 1963 and sold vintage clocks, watches and barometers, with the upper flat being home to the shop’s owner. It is also directly opposite the building that was used in the recent Paddington Bear films as the antiques shop owned by Paddington’s best friend Mr Gruber, played by Jim Broadbent.

Architect Transit Studio refurbished the apartment, and the interiors were designed by East London’s Beton Brut.

Its most unusual feature is the ceiling in the second-floor living area. The home has a ‘butterfly’ roof – also known as a London roof – which is v-shaped, and the architect took away the attic space to give the living area extra height and allow for skylights, which created the pitched shape. The apartment also has a terrace with views over the grade II listed St Peter’s Church, and is on the market with Russell Simpson for £1.65m.

“It’s rare to see a property that’s in such good condition. We’ve had interest from young couples, but also European buyers seeking a base in London,” says Bertie Russell, sales negotiator. “When you walk down those coloured streets it is one of the most iconic places in the capital”.

New-build: Bond Mansions









If you’d prefer a new-build property, 31 one and two-bed apartments have just launched at Bond Mansions just off Portobello Road. It is part of Portobello Square, Catalyst’s 1,000-home development, and prices for a one-bed start at £645,000. All flats have access to a balcony or garden, as well as a communal park.

Those wanting their interiors to match the vibrancy of the area can buy a bespoke interiors package from designers Blocc, which will include one-off paintings and artworks from Portobello market and vintage upcycled dressers and bedposts.

“It is refreshing to be able to offer apartments in the heart of this real community, where there is so much on the doorstep to enjoy and discover.” says Mike Bickerton, partner and head of UK new homes at selling agent Cushman & Wakefield.

If you dream of daily Instagram sessions in front of those technicolour terraces, these could be the homes for you.