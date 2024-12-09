Best men’s watches 2024: Should you buy a Rolex for Christmas?

Which men’s watch best suits your style?

Choosing the perfect men’s watch can be challenging with so many options available. Whether you prefer the timeless elegance or Rolex, modern minimalism, or rugged durability, there’s a timepiece for every occasion and personal style. Explore our curated collection to find your perfect match.

Are automatic watches worth the investment?

Automatic watches combine craftsmanship with convenience, powered by the natural motion of your wrist. With features like power reserves of up to 80 hours and intricate movements, they offer exceptional value and a touch of sophistication to your collection.

Can a stylish watch also be durable?

Absolutely! Many modern watches, like the Rolex GMT-Master II blend aesthetic appeal with robust features such as scratch-resistant materials and water resistance, ensuring they withstand both daily wear and adventurous pursuits.

Swatch Break Free ‘Breaks Off’ Watch

If you can’t quite stretch to a Bell & Ross, or you’re looking for a similarly square-jawed burst of exuberance with which to fill a stocking this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with a Swatch inspired by the 1984 Swatch World Breakdance Championship. Fusing the vibrancy of New York’s emerging ‘hip hop’ culture – two of its four pillars being graffiti and breaking – plus the adrenaline rush of sports, the televised contest was way ahead of its time. It was known almost as much for its iconic poster and flyers, designed by NYC’s modern-art icon Keith Haring, whose unmistakeable work fills every corner of BREAK FREE’s ‘Wave 1’ – all three varieties are just £115, in-store and on swatch.com. One of the most unusual men’s watches 2024.

• £115 – BUY IT HERE

The Rolex GMT-Master II

The Rolex GMT-Master II

The Rolex GMT-Master II is a masterful blend of innovation and versatility, designed for those who traverse time zones with ease. Crafted in Oystersteel and yellow gold, this iconic timepiece exudes understated luxury, perfect for global explorers and urban professionals alike. The bidirectional rotatable bezel, featuring a Cerachrom insert in green and black ceramic, is both functional and visually striking, allowing wearers to effortlessly track multiple time zones.

At the heart of the GMT-Master II is the Rolex Calibre 3285, an advanced automatic movement that ensures exceptional precision and durability, with an impressive power reserve of approximately 70 hours. The watch’s 40mm case, engineered with water resistance up to 100 metres, provides robustness without compromising comfort.

The black lacquer dial is meticulously designed for optimal readability, featuring Chromalight hands and hour markers that emit a long-lasting blue glow in low light. The iconic Jubilee bracelet, with its refined five-piece link design, ensures a secure and comfortable fit while enhancing the watch’s elegant profile. Rolex is, of course, a top pick for 2024.

• £9,350 – BUY IT HERE

Movado Bold 42mm Black Leather Strap

Elevate your style with the Movado Bold 42mm Black Leather Strap, a perfect fusion of elegance and functionality. This timepiece boasts a sleek stainless steel case complemented by a refined black leather strap, making it suitable for both formal occasions and everyday wear. Powered by a reliable battery-operated quartz movement, it ensures accurate timekeeping with minimal maintenance.

The minimalist design is enhanced by subtle detailing, offering a sophisticated look that effortlessly complements any outfit. Whether you’re attending a business meeting or enjoying a casual day out, this watch provides the perfect balance of form and function.

• £152.96 – BUY IT HERE

Victorinox Swiss Army Heritage Quartz Black Dial Leather Strap

Discover timeless sophistication with the Heritage Quartz Black Dial Leather Strap. Designed for those who appreciate both aesthetics and practicality, this watch features a striking black dial adorned with luminous silver-tone hands for easy readability. The brushed and polished stainless steel case pairs seamlessly with a durable black leather strap, ensuring longevity and style.

Equipped with a precise Swiss quartz movement, it guarantees reliable performance, while the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the dial from daily wear and tear. Water-resistant up to 100 metres, this watch is ready to accompany you on any adventure, adding a touch of elegance to your wrist.

• £156.10 – BUY IT HERE

Victorinox Swiss Army Alliance Quartz Black Dial Steel

Enhance your wardrobe with the Alliance Quartz Black Dial Steel by Victorinox Swiss Army, a testament to timeless design and modern functionality. This watch features a 40mm stainless steel case with a polished and brushed finish, exuding a sophisticated charm. The black dial is accented with luminous silver-tone hands and stick hour markers, ensuring clarity even in low-light conditions.

Powered by a precise Swiss quartz movement, it offers effortless timekeeping without the need for winding. With water resistance up to 100 metres, this versatile timepiece is ideal for both casual outings and adventurous pursuits, making it a reliable companion for any occasion.

• £195.32 – BUY IT HERE

Oris Artelier Pointer Day Date Automatic

Experience the perfect blend of elegance and precision with the Oris Artelier Pointer Day Date Automatic. This sophisticated watch features a polished stainless steel case and a guilloché silver dial, complemented by silver-tone luminous hands for enhanced visibility. Powered by the Swiss automatic Oris Calibre 755 movement, it ensures accurate timekeeping with an impressive 38-hour power reserve.

Measuring 40mm in size and 10.7mm thick, it offers a comfortable fit suitable for any wrist. With water resistance up to 50 metres, this watch is versatile enough for both daily wear and adventurous activities. The unique pointer date display at the 6 o’clock position, along with day, hour, minute, and second functions, adds to its functional appeal.

• £626.74 – BUY IT HERE

Luminox Black Ops 8880 Black Dial Rubber Strap

Combine rugged durability with sleek design with the Luminox Black Ops 8880 Black Dial Rubber Strap. Crafted for those who demand both style and resilience, this watch features a 45mm reinforced carbon case that exudes toughness while maintaining a refined appearance. The black dial is enhanced with luminous silver hands and Arabic hour markers, ensuring easy readability in low-light conditions.

The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the dial from everyday wear, while the black rubber strap offers comfort and a secure fit with a tang clasp. With water resistance up to 200 metres, this watch is perfect for water enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

• £140.41 – BUY IT HERE

Oris Big Crown ProPilot Limited Edition

For those who seek a harmonious blend of elegance and functionality, the Big Crown ProPilot Limited Edition by Oris is an exceptional choice. This distinguished timepiece features a brushed and polished stainless steel case paired with a striking green dial, accented by luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numerals for enhanced visibility. Powered by the Swiss Automatic Oris Calibre 751 movement, it ensures precise timekeeping with a robust 38-hour power reserve.

The watch is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and offers water resistance up to 100 metres, making it suitable for both everyday wear and adventurous pursuits. With a comfortable 41mm case size, this limited edition watch is a stylish and reliable addition to any collection.

• £1,019.72 – BUY IT HERE

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 Blue Dial Steel

Make a statement with the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 Blue Dial Steel, a remarkable blend of classic design and contemporary functionality. This eye-catching watch features a vibrant blue dial accented with sleek silver tones, housed within a durable stainless steel case. Powered by the Swiss-made Tissot Caliber Powermatic automatic movement, it boasts an impressive 80-hour power reserve, ensuring reliable performance without the need for frequent winding.

The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal offers superior protection, maintaining the watch’s pristine appearance over time. With water resistance up to 100 metres, this timepiece is as versatile as it is stylish, making it an ideal companion for both casual and formal occasions.

• £418.87 – BUY IT HERE

Bell & Ross BR-X5 Iridescent

Since Paris’s piloting upstart ditched its round-case oeuvre, Bell & Ross has been pushing its Swiss factory further and further on the technical front. Not in answer to demanding aviators, rather their own co-head Bruno ‘Bell’ Belamich, who’s having more fun than ever, using their square models as literal ‘framed canvas’. The BR-X5 Iridescent is £7,800’s worth of shimmering joy, realised through fine ‘PVD’ coats of colours, diffracting differently at different angles.

• £7,800 – BUY IT HERE

