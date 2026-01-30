Skechers Launches Cricket Collection in UK

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, today announced the arrival of its inaugural cricket footwear line in the UK. First launched in India, the Skechers Cricket Elite style offers athletes at all levels the opportunity to experience the collection’s signature comfort and performance when they take the field.

Skechers developed and perfected the brand’s cricket offering with insight and feedback from elite athletes and the cricket community to ensure the final product best meets the specific needs of cricketers.

Richard Parker, Managing Director, Skechers UK & Ireland, said, “Cricket has a massive global following as the second most popular spectator sport in the world, but cricket originated from the UK and has more recreational players and fans participating here every year, making this the ideal country to expand the reach of our Skechers Cricket footwear collection. The launch of the footwear is just the beginning; we have a robust plan to engage directly with elite English players and the passionate local cricket community in the months ahead.”

David Weinberg, COO of Skechers, added, “While India was the launchpad for Skechers Cricket, we always planned to grow the footprint of this collection to the UK and additional cricket-loving countries. This allows us to introduce more players to our innovative high-performance cricket shoes tailored to the unique demands of the sport. Skechers Cricket footwear expands our performance portfolio that includes running, football, basketball, golf, pickleball/padel and more products offering elite to casual athletes our signature Comfort That Performs across their favourite sports and activities.”

The Skechers Cricket Elite style features 11 adjustable metal spikes. It is ideal for players seeking exceptional traction and stability, enabling them to perform with confidence and deliver powerful movements on the field. The optimal grip helps players move swiftly and effortlessly, but stay grounded when executing powerful swings. The style also offers signature Skechers technologies for added comfort and performance. This starts with the Goodyear® rubber outsole that complements the metal spikes for additional traction, grip and durability. The lightweight ULTRA GO® cushioning midsole and Skechers Move Foam™ insole elevate the comfort through long matches while Skechers Arch Fit® technology offers extra support. Additionally, the lightweight and flexible design allows for natural foot movement.

Several elite Indian cricket players currently compete in Skechers including globally-acclaimed bowler Jasprit Bumrah—who earned the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the 2024 ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year—as well as Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, and Yastika Bhatia. After a historic five-wicket haul for India at Lord’s last summer, Bumrah donated his Skechers Cricket shoes to the MCC Museum where they are on display. Skechers is also the official kit sponsor of the Mumbai Indians men’s and women’s teams.

The Skechers Cricket collection is available now at select Skechers retail stores in the UK and online at skechers.com.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

