Watch the US election all night long at these five London bars

The US election results should start trickling in after midnight in the UK

It’s the most stressful a US election has felt in London in a long time, as Trump looms over a potential second term in office. City traders are holding off on betting on the dollar while one senior UK politician told City AM we must unite behind the outcome whichever way it swings.

But until there’s a result You may choose to go to sleep early and block the noise out with some decent earphones. If you are confronting the Stateside action head on, here are the best parties happening tonight across in London.

US election night parties in London

THE POSH ONE: THE AMERICAN BAR AT THE STAFFORD One of the late Queen’s favourite venues, The Stafford in St James is a splendidly British place to watch the US election. The American Bar within the hotel is the fitting destination for the late-night screening, and the kitchen is remaining open into the small hours for the occasion. Open until 5am, expect themed cocktails (but seriously good ones) including seven varieties of the American classic the Manhattan, and a well-heeled central London crowd.

THE ONE IN A COMMUNITY PUB: THREE CROWNS This boozer in Stoke Newington loves an excuse to stay open late; they frequently throw election parties for the UK general elections. For the US election they’ll be staying open until 5am with drinks and snacks from the kitchen. The action takes place downstairs in their subterranean club space and there’s no booking required, but rock up in good time to secure a table.

THE ONE WITH VIEWING OPTIONS: THE LEXINGTON Angel pub The Lexington is one of vanishly few London pubs throwing seriously late-night parties. Open until 4am at the weekends, they’re exploiting their late license this US election to throw an all-nighter with two different vibes: watch the BBC coverage downstairs or head up to the clubroom for the CNN coverage. No booking required.

THE ONE WITH DJS: THE SOCIAL If you fear that staring at screens and listening to speculative reporters all night long may get a little tiring, book a table at The Social in Fitzrovia, where upstairs there’s a DJ (downstairs there’s food and drinks). If the results look positive, head up for a celebratory dance. If they’re looking bad, head upstairs anyway: dancing soothes the soul. You can prebook for £6 on the Dice app.

THE ONE WITH A QUIZ AND BEAUTY PAGEANT: FEED THE YAK Part of the new Elephant and Castle development, the Feed the Yak sports bar is also playing two versions of US election coverage, CNN in one room and Fox in the other. It’s open until 5am and if you get bored of the coverage there is more to dig into: a beauty pageant (yes, seriously) US- themed quiz, and American-themed drinking games. There’s even a yankie tap takeover so there’ll be plenty of American beers to try to steer the conversation away from politics if need be. No booking required