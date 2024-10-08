Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Hope Rehab Thailand: journey to recovery

At Hope, the aim is to provide affordable and quality care to people struggling with addiction. It offers a supportive environment where people can explore their issues, including looking at and identifying unhelpful thought patterns and behaviours. When some people pick up alcohol or drugs, it is because they believe it offers a solution; an escape from a discomfort deep inside. However, this can quickly become a problem.

Building a positive belief system

Hope offers a chance to look at the deep discomfort within and learn new and healthier ways to cope. The program also focuses on building self-esteem and self-worth that comes from purpose and meaning in life, instead of reward-seeking behaviour as with substance misuse. The staff at Hope often get asked about their success rate, and while they do their best to answer, ultimately they believe that it’s down to the motivation of the client coming in. They can offer the best program in the world, but it’s the client who will be doing the work. They can provide support, guidance, and tools to support recovery, but it is the client’s commitment and willingness that are essential.

Discovering healthier coping mechanisms

A member of the team will complete a telephone assessment with every incoming client so they know they’re ready. Clients at Hope want to change; they are willing and open to the process. The Hope team doesn’t expect clients to be happy every second of the day, but do ask that they work at this and learn from difficulties and challenges. There will be days where clients may think, ‘this is amazing, why didn’t I do it sooner?’. And there will be days where they may be triggered in the group or receive news from home. These are what the Hope team calls ‘Gift Days’—days when clients get to use these triggers and discomfort to notice their reactions and see what needs to change. With Hope’s help, clients can learn how to change so they no longer have to rely on substances.

Commitment to change

Staff at Hope are driven by a passion to help others who are struggling and have made it their lifetime mission. Start your recovery with the help of a supportive team of experts who care. Recovery starts with Hope. Hope reflects the attitude the team has on behalf of all its clients until they have it for themselves. Hope is important to instill in clients from the beginning. Hope is the seed of a positive belief system that will start to grow. Hope’s counsellors put a great emphasis on developing a positive belief system in order to make sustainable changes.



BOOK HEALING CLASSES

• Individual counselling

• Daily therapeutic groups

• Recovery coaching

• Mindfulness coaching

• Aftercare groups & support

• Traditional Thai massage

• Muay Thai boxing training

• Island trips

• Temples & beaches

• Fitness & yoga

• Healthy eating & Thai cuisine

