Notting Hill Carnival 2024 schedule: Where to go and what to see

Performers at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. PA

This weekend sees the return of one of London’s most hotly-anticipated events: the Notting Hill Carnival. A celebration of the city’s diversity and musical cultures, it’s attended by as many as three million people a year – and this one promises to be a belter. Here’s the lowdown on where to go and what to see.

Saturday at Notting Hill Carnival

Steel Band competition, Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, W10 3DH, 16:00-23:00

The carnival kicks off with one of the largest steel pan competitions outside of the Caribbean. The UK national panorama Steel Band competition sees five bands play a ten minute composition from memory, with no sheet music allowed. The bands are Croydon Steel Orchestra, the defending champions Ebony Steelband, Mangrove Steelband, Metronomes Steel Orchestra and Real Steel.

Sunday at Notting Hill Carnival

Official Opening Ceremony, MAS Judging Point, Great Western Road, 10.00-10.30

Sunday is traditionally Notting Hill Carnival’s family-friendly day, with more focus on catering to kids, compared to the more drinking-and-dancing focused Monday. The Children’s Day Parade will include a host of family activities, culminating with the children’s mas. “It’s an undeniable joy to see the next generation carrying the Carnival baton – dancing in the streets wearing their carefully crafted costumes,” say the organisers.

There will also be a “Dutty/Fun Mas” where carnival goers can get down and dutty. Don’t wear your Sunday best – spectators can expect to be “splashed with brightly coloured paint and powder or even melted ‘chocolate’.” This is the Carnival we all know and love, with pounding bass, and high-energy partying.

Sound Systems, various locations, 12.00-19.00

Sound systems are a well established part of Notting Hill Carnival. The Sound System tradition is rooted in Jamaican culture and Reggae music, and at this year’s Carnival you can hear everything from Rare Groove to House to Samba, all off the street for a more intimate experience.

Notting Hill Carnival

Live music stages

• Red Bull Selector, Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, W10 5DH, 12.00-19.00

• Powis Square Stage, W11 2AY, 12.00-19.00

Drink, dance and be merry at these live stages featuring special guests.

Monday: final day

Adult’s Parade

As ever, Monday is the day to really lose yourself at Notting Hill Carnival, with the main parade retracing the route with all the intensity of the last day of school. Expect some truly wild costumes and many, many people dancing like nobody’s watching. Have a blast and don’t think about work the next morning.

Live Stages

• Strawberries & Creem Stage, Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance, 12:00-19:00

• Powis Square Stage, W11 2AY, 12:00-19:00

More stages to dance the day away, with street food, beer and cocktails flowing freely, provided you don’t mind queuing.

• For more information on the Notting Hill Carnival go to the website here