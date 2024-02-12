Printworks: Iconic London nightlife venue may return after fresh planning bid

Printworks building CGI external

Printworks London could make its return by 2026 as a “permanent” nightlife venue as property developers submit their latest planning application to Southwark council.

British Land, the commercial property owners behind Printworks, and AustralianSuper, a superannuation fund, plan to work with music and arts operator Broadwick to preserve the famous press halls.

Printworks closed in last May.

Simeon Aldred, co-owner and director of strategy at Broadwick Live, said: “The preservation and re purposing of the cherished press halls, coupled with the profound cultural implications of this undertaking, represent our joint commitment to the advancement of culture in the capital.”

The news comes several months after plans were unveiled to turn the former printing press – and the last industrial building of its kind in central London – into a net-zero office space.

Fashion show catwalk at Printworks London

Things won’t return completely to normal however, as the previously-proposed net-zero office spaces are meant to occupy one “half” of the building.

Combining cultural entertainment with new workspaces makes way for an “unrivalled experiential destination”, Emma Cariaga, joint head of Canada Water at British Land, said.

“Printworks had a tremendous impact on the UK’s cultural landscape, and its popularity over the past six years has demonstrated how important this multi-dimensional venue is to Londoners and visitors from all over the world,” Cariaga continued.

After the initial closure in May, rumours that Printworks would make a return quickly surfaced as British Land was said to have a history of using office space to generate income through arts.

AustralianSuper’s head of Real Assets for Europe, Paul Clark, said: “Printworks will be a cultural centre piece to a major place-making project that reflects both the long-term nature of AustralianSuper’s capital and our ongoing commitment to London and the UK.

“We believe this strategic project will provide long-term benefits to AustralianSuper members, as well as enhancing the cultural offering at Canada Water and contributing positively to the local community.”

CGI of The Grand Press workspaces,

London Night Czar Amy Lamé said: “I’ve worked closely with the operator and owner, and I’m thrilled by these inspiring new plans to create an incredible permanent venue.

“This will be an exciting new chapter as we build a better London for everyone.”