The Pelligon: Canary Wharf architectural icon returns to cultural events scene

The Pelligon, formerly known as the East Wintergarden, in Canary Wharf.

A Canary Wharf architectural icon has returned this week as part of the Broadwick Group’s latest efforts to reimagine the city’s events scene.

Known for being one of the financial district’s most sought-after venues, The Pelligon — formally known as East Wintergarden — will host its first event this Spring as a fully refurbished cultural hub.

Elisa Chiodi, managing director for Spaces and Innovation at Broadwick Group, said: “We are proud to be bringing this iconic building back into use as a cornerstone of Canary Wharf’s event scene.

“A key concept of the re-imagining for the venue was to redesign the interior with neutral colours to create a blank canvas interior with excellent production facilities, making it suitable for productions of all kinds.”

Inside of The Pelligon, formerly known as East Wintergarden events venue in Canary Wharf.

The venue was renamed as The Pelligon, reflecting its creator and renowned architect, César Pelli.

Simon Tracey, chief executive of Broadwick Group, said: “The Pelligon is more than just a venue, it’s a space that stands out by celebrating culture in all its forms by looking at things differently and people for who they really are.

“The huge glass roof evokes the Cathedral effect, which stimulates ideas, creative thinking and the

feeling of freedom, making it a brilliant space for innovation and bringing people together to

co-create.”

Stirring up more of the events space, Broadwick’s most recent undertaking also includes Broadwick Live’s preservation of London’s iconic nightlife venue Printworks, which was closed last May.