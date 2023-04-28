Printworks: London nightlife venue to become offices as new plans revealed

Photo credit: Carolina Faruolo

The Printworks London nightlife and culture venue in Canada Water is to become a net-zero office space, new architectural plans have revealed.

British Land, the commercial property owners behind Printworks, have unveiled an ambitious repurposing project for the land, which was formerly a printing press, and is the last major unconverted industrial building in central London.

Hawkins\Brown architects, who designed east London’s Here East project and the new Royal College of Surgeons, are behind the project, which will retain the building’s original features. The building, which was in use as a press from 1989, still has its original machinery and parts in place, including the above-head conveyer belts where the newspaper pages would travel through the production process.

Printworks, known as one of the best nightclubs in the world, will close its doors this coming bank holiday Monday after six years of throwing some of the most lauded electronic music events on the globe. Printworks also ran a celebrated programme of more intimate classical and cultural events in the press halls.

The new building will comprise of 158,000 sq ft of Grade A workspace, over seven storeys, as well as retail space, with the main Grand Press hall Printworks fans are familiar with being the “dramatic arrival experience.”

“The brand encapsulates the building’s extraordinary architecture and pays homage to its industrial heritage, reflecting its history while bringing it forward into a new era,” says press material.

The rear half of the Press Halls will be a new cultural venue, subject to planning permission.

Mike Wiseman, Head of Office Leasing at British Land, said: “The Grand Press will be one of the most exciting workspace schemes ever launched to the London market – a once-in-a-lifetime, globally unique opportunity for any forward-thinking business that uses workspace as a key representation of its own brand and its relationship with its employees.

“The iconic building complements the wider commercial offering that will be delivered across the Canada Water Masterplan, promoting a hive of business activity in this pocket of central London where occupiers will benefit from exceptional transport links, extensive food and retail options, and an abundance of surrounding green and blue spaces.”

