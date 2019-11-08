London lawyers looking for a pied-a-terre could find their perfect home in this secluded new mews development in the heart of the legal district.

Pinks Mews is a Victorian block on Dyers Buildings; a quiet gated street set just behind the hustle and bustle of Holborn. It has just been redeveloped to create 35 luxury, split-level mews apartments.

It overlooks the area’s most iconic piece of architecture – the Gothic-style Prudential Assurance Building – and is within walking distance of the offices of law firms such as Hogan Lovells, Macfarlanes and Taylor Wessing, as well as Lincoln’s Inn Fields. It is also well-located for the Holborn bases of Deloitte and Goldman Sachs.

Pinks Mews was developed by Altum Capital, with the aim of creating “a bespoke living experience rarely seen outside Mayfair, Knightsbridge or Belgravia.” It comprises 10 one-bed apartments, six two-bed apartments, 11 two-bed duplex apartments and eight two-bed duplex penthouse apartments.

The street was previously home to a row of Victorian almshouses, and the new homes have retained the exterior walls of these historic buildings. The site has also been excavated to allow for a lower ground floor in the street-level apartments. Going further back, the Pinks Mews site was used in the 15th century for textile dyeing. The development takes its name from the red jackets – known as ‘hunting pinks’ – that are traditionally worn on fox hunts. The textile workers who used to work on the site would use the pigment of the Madder plant to create the bright red fabric for these hunting jackets.

Every apartment has a different floor plan, but they all have a two-tier layout which results in striking double-height ceilings in the main living areas. The homes each have their own private entrance as well as a private terrace, and are serviced by a round-the-clock concierge. Other features include large walk-in showers, Miele kitchen appliances, comfort cooling and Sonos sound systems. The interiors feature a muted grey, white and blue palette, offset by dark oak flooring in the living areas and marble finishes in the bathrooms.

Prices range from £895,000 to £2.5m. The apartments are ready to move in to, and 65 per cent have already been sold. Of these, 60 per cent have gone to UK buyers. Pinks Mews is being marketed by CBRE, and six show apartments are available to view.

James Burrows, director at CBRE Residential, says: “A rare offering in the current market, the scheme comprises duplex apartments with private entrances, spectacular double-height ceilings, a 24-hour concierge and beautiful terraces.

“We expect Pinks Mews to attract interest from a range of ambitious buyers looking for something a little different.”