Price stability remains as Bitcoin holds below $30k

Bitcoin continues to hold steady around $29,300 despite a short dip in the early hours this morning to $29.1k.

Ethereum remains virtually unchanged over 24 hours and seven days, with a similar story playing out across most other crypto markets. Analysts say the steady prices, despite some intra-market volatility, can be seen as a positive.

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.17 trillion

🔺 0.03%

🔺 Daily high $29,468

🔻 Daily low $29,272

🟠 BTC $572,557, billion

🟡 Gold $12.847 trillion

💳 Visa $501.16 billion

🪣 Total spot trading volume $10.29 billion

🔺 68.08%

🔺 0.1%

📊 50.45

💪 52.54

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Each of these bills recognizes that the crypto industry does not fit entirely within existing securities laws and transcends the current statutory powers of the SEC. The multitude of interests at stake require a holistic approach beyond the scope of a single agency, including approaches taken around the world. Congress is attuned to these important considerations. Document released by a collection of politicians and crypto lobby groups

FCA’s new crypto advertising rules met with mixed industry response

ChatGPT urges crypto conference panel not to become over-reliant on AI

Mt. Gox customers will have to wait until November to recover lost Bitcoin funds

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

