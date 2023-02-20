Premiership Rugby CEO clarifies role of new rugby sporting commission

Premiership Rugby has announced plans to overhaul its governance with a new sporting commission and financial monitoring panel.

The moves are part of sweeping changes at the top of the English game following the downfall of both Worcester Warriors and Wasps.

“We’re setting up an independent reporting commission to make sporting decisions on behalf of the Premiership,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor told City A.M.

“At the moment the way it is structured is that all clubs are represented in that forum and that in itself presents a risk of conflict but also the decision making is quite complicated in that a lot of things require a super-majority or unanimous decision making.

“There are certain things that will continue to be that, but we’re trying to devolve and simplify the regular and important sporting decisions that we make around whether it’s season formats or player welfare and other things.”

The commission will be made up of an independent chair, three independent members – including a recent ex-player – Massie-Taylor and Phil Winstanley, rugby director.

Legal heavyweight Sir Nigel Boardman, a former partner at City law firm Slaughter and May, will lead a review into how Wasps and Worcester went into administration earlier this season.

“Financial reform of professional elite rugby in England is at the top of Premiership Rugby’s agenda and today’s announcement is a significant step forward for us,” said chair Martyn Phillips.

“When Worcester Warriors and Wasps went into administration it was a devastating blow to two communities and professional rugby in England.

“Sir Nigel will begin a vital process that will see the establishment of a Financial Monitoring Panel (FMP), supported by a fit for purpose regulatory framework, to have better oversight of Premiership clubs’ financials and to put necessary safeguards in place to ensure our clubs become financially stronger and more sustainable in the future.”

Boardman led the government inquiry into the Greensill Capital lobbying row in 2021 and last year called time on a near-50-year stint with Slaughter and May.

The M&A specialist also acted for the government during the financial crisis and mixed business with pleasure by representing his beloved Arsenal in sports law matters.

“To have secured someone of Sir Nigel’s calibre to lead this review is a major boost to our strategy,” added Phillips.

“Once the review is carried out we will form a Financial Monitoring Panel to ensure clubs become financially stronger and protect the integrity of Premiership Rugby and its stakeholders.”