Premier League suspend broadcast deal in Russia over Ukraine invasion

The Premier League has suspended its broadcast deal with a Russian partner over the invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Premier League has today suspended its broadcast deal with Russian broadcast partner Okko Sport over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The organisation will also donate £1m to support the Ukrainian people.

This comes days after Chinese state broadcasters refused to show parts of Premier League games where there would be organised displays of solidarity with Ukraine.

In a statement the Premier League said: “The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine.

“The League strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

Okko Sport’s deal is reportedly worth £5.8m per season. Okko Sport’s offering comes from Rambler Media, a subsidiary of state-owned Sberbank – which is under sanctions from the West.

“The £1 million donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need,” the Premier League added.

“This action follows a weekend of matches displaying League-wide support for Ukraine. All club captains wore special armbands and fans joined players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game.

“Big screens displayed ‘Football Stands Together’ against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words were also shown on LED perimeter boards during matches.

“This message of solidarity was visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels and via match broadcasts.

“This is in addition to the numerous ways in which clubs continue to display their support.”

A new deal, which was due to begin in Russia next season, is set to last six years and delivered by Match TV, owned by Gazprombank, and is reportedly worth a total of £41.7m.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “This is absolutely the right thing to do and we fully support the Premier League’s decision to stop broadcasting matches in Russia in response to Putin’s barbaric, senseless invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia cannot be allowed to legitimise its illegal war through sport and culture, and we must work together to ensure Putin remains a pariah on the international stage.”