Premier League: Leicester vs Norwich postponed over Covid-19 and injuries
Norwich have confirmed that Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester City has been postponed.
The Canaries have identified a number of positive Covid-19 tests at Carrow Road and have injuries in their wider squad.
Current Premier League rules state that to fulfil a fixture there should be 14 players available, 13 outfield and one goalkeeper.
This comes amid a number of Covid-19 postponements in football, including tonight’s League match between Everton and Newcastle United.
Norwich sit bottom of the League table on 10 points – three from safety.
Elsewhere on Saturday: Arsenal host Manchester City in the early kick off, Tottenham travel to Watford and Crystal Palace host West Ham.