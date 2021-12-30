Premier League: Leicester vs Norwich postponed over Covid-19 and injuries

By:

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Leicester City’s home game against Norwich has been postponed due to injuries and Covid-19 cases in the Canaries’ camp. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Norwich have confirmed that Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester City has been postponed.

The Canaries have identified a number of positive Covid-19 tests at Carrow Road and have injuries in their wider squad.

Current Premier League rules state that to fulfil a fixture there should be 14 players available, 13 outfield and one goalkeeper.

This comes amid a number of Covid-19 postponements in football, including tonight’s League match between Everton and Newcastle United.

Norwich sit bottom of the League table on 10 points – three from safety.

Elsewhere on Saturday: Arsenal host Manchester City in the early kick off, Tottenham travel to Watford and Crystal Palace host West Ham.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.