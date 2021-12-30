Premier League: Leicester vs Norwich postponed over Covid-19 and injuries

Leicester City’s home game against Norwich has been postponed due to injuries and Covid-19 cases in the Canaries’ camp. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Norwich have confirmed that Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester City has been postponed.

The Canaries have identified a number of positive Covid-19 tests at Carrow Road and have injuries in their wider squad.

Current Premier League rules state that to fulfil a fixture there should be 14 players available, 13 outfield and one goalkeeper.

This comes amid a number of Covid-19 postponements in football, including tonight’s League match between Everton and Newcastle United.

Norwich sit bottom of the League table on 10 points – three from safety.

Elsewhere on Saturday: Arsenal host Manchester City in the early kick off, Tottenham travel to Watford and Crystal Palace host West Ham.