Premier League business ramping up as Jesus becomes Gunner and Phillips heads to Man City

Manchester City have singed Kalvin Phillips while their forward Gabriel Jesus has joined Arseneal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Two of last week’s most talked about potential Premier League transfers transpired today as Arsenal announced the singing of Gabriel Jesus while Man City confirmed they’d picked up Kalvin Phillips.

Brazilian Jesus joins from Manchester City for a fee understood to be £45m and the forward is set wear the No9 shirt occupied by Alexandre Lacazette last season – the Frenchman has moved back to Lyon on a free transfer.

“It’s been a pleasure to play for Manchester City,” Jesus said on his City departure.

“I feel like I am a better player now than when I arrived – and to win 11 trophies has been amazing.

“My four Premier League titles are particularly special for me.

“I want to thank everyone at City – the manager, my team-mates and the fans – for all the support they have given me over the past five-and-a-half years.”

Manchester City, though, aren’t resting on the departure of Jesus, however, and have snapped up England international midfielder Phillips from Leeds United.

Manchester City are understood to have also forked out around £45m for their outfield player, who has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League champions.

“I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City,” he said.

“City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.”

Phillips will join the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez under Guardiola.