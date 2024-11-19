Prawns could cook his Eleven rivals under Bentley

Harry Bentley takes the ride aboard the Mark Newnham-trained Prawns Eleven at Happy Valley

Australian trainer Mark Newnham continues to saddle winners at regular intervals in only his second season in Hong Kong.

The once assistant to legendary Gai Waterhouse, finds himself joint-third in the trainers’ championship table with 15 wins and with an astonishing record of over 36 percent of his performers making the first three places since the season started.

There is no doubt the stable has all their gallopers fit and ready before races, and the astute trainer has a good eye for picking the right opportunities.

The stable send seven contenders to the city track with the likes of last start winner Right Honourable in the Lau Fau Shan Handicap (10.40am) over the extended mile, and the well-handicapped Super Charizzard in the Kai Tak Handicap (11.40am) over six furlongs, worth keeping an eye on.

Progressive handicapper Silo races at the Valley for the first time and looks to have an obvious chance in the Hung Shui Kiu Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile, having finished runner-up to smart Voyage Samurai at Sha Tin 11 days ago.

He did, however, have a tough race in that contest, and faces some experienced course and distance specialists, notably Simply Maverick and Super Unicorn.

A better proposition may be to follow the stable’s fortunes with PRAWNS ELEVEN, who looks ready to strike in the Fanling Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

With the likes of Young Emperor and Romantic Son in opposition this won’t be easy, but there is plenty of confidence coming from the yard following his good run behind progressive Brave Star last month, and his recent trial behind Sunday’s winner Fast Network looks good.

POINTERS

Prawns Eleven e/w 2.50pm Happy Valley