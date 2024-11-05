Plans for new £100m Liverpool train station submitted

A CGI of how the planned Baltic Station in Liverpool could look.

Proposals to build a £100m train station in Liverpool have been formally submitted.

Construction work on the Liverpool Baltic station scheme would start next year, if plans are approved, with the site expected to be open by 2027.

The station would be located on Merseyrail’s Northern Line and would come after the £80m Headbolt Lane station opened in Kirkby in 2023.

The scheme is being funded via the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), dedicated to major transport projects across the city region.

At last month’s combined authority meeting, local leaders approved a new £96m funding package for the scheme.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “For decades there were no new stations built on our network, so this is another major milestone in the development of the expansion of rail services in our region.

“Liverpool Baltic Station isn’t just about improving connectivity – it’s about creating new opportunities, connecting our communities to jobs, education, and each other, and contributing to a healthier, greener Liverpool City Region.

“Investing almost £100m at the heart of one of the UK’s most vibrant areas, will help to make this part of the city more accessible to all while easing congestion and helping us achieve our net-zero targets.

“Liverpool Baltic is another step in our vision to build a fully integrated London-style transport system.

“We’re extending Merseyrail to more communities with future stations already planned in Daresbury, Woodchurch, and Carr Mill. I believe good quality public transport is a right, not a privilege.”