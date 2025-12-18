Northern Line closures to impact midweek after-work drinks until May

The Transport for London (TfL) has planned closures of the Northern line starting from January, which will affect Bank, London Bridge, and Borough for four months.

Starting on 12 January, eight stations will be out of action on weeknights from 10pm until the end of May, as TfL carries out engineering work for track replacements.

The Northern line (via Bank) will have regular service until 9:30pm on Monday to Thursday, after which the affected stops will be closed from 10pm.

There will be no service between Camden Town and Kennington (via Bank), meaning King’s Cross St Pancras, Angel, Old Street, Moorgate, Bank, London Bridge, Borough, and Elephant and Castle will be shut.

There will be an additional four trains per hour operating on the Charing Cross branch during the temporary closure period. The Night Tube services via Charing Cross will not be affected, and on Friday evenings and at weekends, services (via Bank) will also run as normal.

The Northern line, the busiest on the underground network, is a popular train for City workers after-work drinks on Wednesdays and Thursdays and for those on late shifts.

Richard Jones, TfL’s director of asset performance delivery, said: “We apologise to Northern line customers and local businesses for the disruption that the early closure of the Bank branch will cause.”

“This is to enable us to carry out essential track replacement work to improve the reliability of the line in future and would be very challenging to complete within normal engineering hours,” he added.

Customers are advised to check before they travel.

More Northern line delays

Elsewhere, Bank Station is currently undergoing a revamp, including the addition of escalators and walkways, which will require detours in the station.

Two escalators connecting the Northern line platforms to the District and Circle line platforms are being replaced, so the walking route between these platforms will be closed until late 2026.

TfL advises passengers to allow a little longer for their journey and follow the signs, which will direct them via an alternative walking route.

This comes after the Northern line had a week of disruptions in October due to “a fault with the signalling equipment” around the Stockwell area which caused chaos for City workers.