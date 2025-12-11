Pinewood: James Bond studio given £1bn licence to build

A CGI of the planned expansion at Pinewood.

Plans for a £1bn expansion of iconic film studio Pinewood which include a “state-of-the-art data centre” have been given the green light.

Pinewood Studios submitted the proposals at the end of June to Buckinghamshire Council which were updated from the original scheme which was approved in 2023.

Those plans featured 21 new stages at the Buckinghamshire site but the updated scheme does not stipulate how many there could be.

As well as a 55,030 sq m data centre, the expansion will feature a 60-acre nature reserve, a six-acre community garden and learning space.

When announcing the updated plans in the summer, Pinewood said they would cost over £1bn.

Studio’s profit on the up

In a statement released in June, Pinewood chief executive David Conway said: “Our proposed plan for a data centre on the land to the south of Pinewood Studios is in alignment with the critical infrastructure needs identified by the government.

“The significant investment will bring jobs and additional benefits to the local community with the delivery of a nature reserve, community gardens and learning space.”

In a new statement, Pinewood said: “This facility will be located within one of the UK’s most important digital infrastructure zones, supporting national resilience and future technology growth.

“Data centres are designated by the UK government as critical national infrastructure, and the design includes a nature reserve and community garden, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and local engagement.”

The approval comes after Pinewood revealed its financial performance for the six months to the end of September 2025.

The group, which is known for being the home of the James Bond franchise, posted a turnover of £117.8m for the period, up from the £100.4m it raked in during the same six months in 2024.

Over the same period, Pinewood’s pre-tax profit increased from £13.3m to £28.2m.

Pinewood rival given go ahead

The expansion plans for Pinewood have been backed after plans for a new £750m film studio in Buckinghamshire were given the go ahead on the day of the Budget last month.

The proposals for Marlow Film Studios were initially turned down by Buckinghamshire County Council last year citing concerns about the project’s impact on the green belt, particularly its potential to cause “spatial and visual harm” to the area.

The site, a former quarry and landfill adjacent to the A404, was earmarked for transformation into a major film production hub, which the developers claim would provide 4,000 jobs and generate £3.2bn in economic growth over its first decade.

A public inquiry into the plans was staged over five weeks in January and February and the decision released by the government just hours before the Budget.

The final decision was made by Steve Reed, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

The development, which is backed by Hollywood director James Cameron will include 18 studio sound stages as well as flexible workspaces, “innovation space”, and a culture and skills academy.