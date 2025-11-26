James Cameron-backed Marlow Film Studios approved

Marlow Film Studios has been approved.

Plans for a £750m film studio in Buckinghamshire, which are backed by the likes of James Cameron, have been given the green light by the government.

The proposals for Marlow Film Studios were initially turned down by Buckinghamshire County Council last year citing concerns about the project’s impact on the green belt, particularly its potential to cause “spatial and visual harm” to the area.

The site, a former quarry and landfill adjacent to the A404, was earmarked for transformation into a major film production hub, which the developers claim would provide 4,000 jobs and generate £3.2bn in economic growth over its first decade.

A public inquiry into the plans was staged over five weeks in January and February and the decision released by the government just hours before the Budget.

The final decision was made by Steve Reed, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government

The development will include 18 studio sound stages as well as flexible workspaces, “innovation space”, and a culture and skills academy.

‘A real vote of confidence in the UK’

Robert Laycock, CEO of Marlow Studios, said: “The secretary of state’s determination is a real vote of confidence in the UK and in its creative industries.

“It is very welcome news. This is a meaningful decision for anyone who believes in the UK’s future, our nation’s creative genius, and our unmatched capability to inspire the world.

“For Buckinghamshire, this is a powerful vote of confidence in the coming generations.

“Regenerating a poorly landfilled site to enable new careers and pass on exceptional skills in this world-beating British industry is the right decision.

“It’s a signal to investors who aim for high quality development, done in the right way, through outstanding design that brings sustainable opportunities and benefits to their community.

“The decision is clear in its assessment that Marlow Studios will attract global investment, help the UK maintain its competitive creative edge, and will strengthen the West London film cluster.

“We know that Marlow Studios will be a media campus like no other – offering the world’s creative

businesses a bespoke facility, leading in emerging technology and design that drives creativity and storytelling.

“The global creative sector is growing fast, with a pace of change that is driving new investment.

“New platforms, new technology, including AI and new ways of telling stories require a different approach.

“Marlow Studios will be the campus that drives creative collaboration for the coming era.”

Marlow Film Studios decision ‘a boost for the whole creative arts’

Director of film, media and creative arts at McLaren Construction Paul Serkis said:“This is such a positive endorsement for the UK creative sector.

“It’s great to see sector plans and hear warm words, but it’s decisions like this supporting real proposals that grow our creative industry.

“This is a boost for the whole creative arts and not just the film industry.

“Marlow Studios will provide new space for that visual story telling we already do so well, but also for music, gaming and other arts.

“Investing in new space for large and small creators increases the UK’s global attraction.

“We get a buzz when we hear about Hollywood stars filming on our streets, but top box office films have been made here for some time and it’s happening more and more.

“Home-grown creative skills are as important as space and it’s great to see that training is integral to these proposals.”