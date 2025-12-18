Sir Devonshire Square: A new hotel embodying the City’s spirit

Sir Devonshire Square: A new hotel embodying the City’s spirit

Devonshire Square sits at the meeting point of Shoreditch’s creative energy and the City’s commercial core. Just two minutes from Liverpool Street station, Britain’s busiest by footfall, it offers a unique blend of history and modern vibrancy. Its restaurants and bars, including Cinnamon Kitchen, KöD London, Lucky Voice and Enoteca da Luca, make it a magnetic place for dining and socialising. Events such as London Fashion Week shows and Diwali celebrations bring life to its courtyards throughout the year.

Architecturally, Devonshire Square is exceptional. It contains the only 18th- and 19th-century warehouse buildings within the City, preserving the story of London’s trading past while creating spaces for today’s businesses and visitors.

Altogether, Devonshire Square embodies the spirit of the City as much as anywhere else within the Square Mile.

Introducing ‘Sir’ Devonshire Square

This autumn, the area welcomed Sir Devonshire Square, the first UK hotel from Amsterdam-based Sircle Collection. The 81-room boutique hotel combines heritage and contemporary design, with interiors by Dimorestudio and a rotating art programme showcasing emerging London talent.

Soon, the hotel will unveil a rooftop bar, a new restaurant led by acclaimed chef Eyal Shani, and The Cover, Sircle’s private members’ club. Monthly cultural programming will make the hotel a hub for creativity and connection.So welcome to the Square Mile, Sir Devonshire Square! It is a perfect example of what Destination City is all about, bringing together heritage, hospitality and culture in a way that makes the City more open, more sociable, and more vibrant seven days a week.

Why Hotels Matter

Destination City – our growth strategy for the Square Mile – is about making the City a magnetic place where people choose to live, work, learn, and explore.

Read more Private members’ clubs are the new face of London heritage

Hotels are central to this vision. They provide inclusive accommodation, vibrant ground-floor spaces and cultural programming that animate the City beyond office hours. They also help earn the commute by offering reasons to stay longer and return more often.

Demand is clear. London is one of the world’s top tourist destinations, and is forecast to need 58,000 additional serviced bedrooms by 2041. Hotels in the City will serve both leisure and business visitors, hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions. Accessibility is a priority, with at least 10 per cent of rooms required to meet wheelchair-accessible standards.

Aligning with City Plan 2040

Sir Devonshire Square aligns perfectly with our local plan (City Plan 2040), it protects historic fabric, reduces embodied carbon, and brings new life to one of the City’s most characterful areas. Projects like this show how the Square Mile can evolve while staying true to its distinctive spirit.

The City Plan 2040 sets out a zero-carbon, seven-day-a-week destination, prioritising whole-life carbon reduction and fast-track planning routes for cultural and hospitality uses.

Hotel development supports this strategy by enabling cultural events and encouraging a retrofit-first approach. And Sir Devonshire Square exemplifies this ethos, transforming an East India Company warehouse into a modern hospitality space while retaining embodied carbon.

A Model for Future Growth

Sir Devonshire Square shows how heritage-led design, sustainability and cultural vibrancy can work together. It supports the City’s ambition to become a Destination City that is inclusive, lively and future-ready. It is about creating a City that celebrates its history while offering accessible, sociable, and inspiring experiences.

Destination City is the City of London Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile. We want to make the City even more attractive – to investors, students, workers and visitors alike – by showcasing all that it has to offer.Click here to explore more.