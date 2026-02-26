When a Building Reminds You Why You Love Your Job

Every so often, a project comes along that captures the essence of why working in and for a great city is such a privilege. The opening of the new hub by Premier Inn by Whitbread in Farringdon at the Old Bailey is one of those moments that we now encounter quite frequently in the City, when heritage and modernity meet.

I was invited to Whitbread’s opening ceremony for the hotel earlier this month, where I met Yasmin from their marketing team. It was uplifting to hear her speak of her fondness for working in the City, particularly the “coffee culture” and I got the same feeling from all the staff who were part of the event.

Hearing how her recent return from maternity leave, and the balance of work and new family life, is uplifted by the energy she feels on her days in the Square Mile reminded me of what a distinctive and inspiring place the City is.

The transformation of the former City of London Police Snow Hill Police Station is simultaneously a renovation and act of stewardship. The Victorian-era features have been restored and placed at the centre of an inviting new hotel that respects the building’s past while opening it to the public in a completely new way. It also rekindles a deep connection between the hospitality industry and the location as a famous coaching inn (the Saracen’s Head) was located there for centuries before the City Police occupied it.

It signals something powerful about what the City of London is becoming – an accessible place, that celebrates its heritage and culture. And with 212 smart hotel rooms, at Premier Inn’s affordable price point, along with a cultural space showcasing emerging London-based artists, this development reflects a shift toward a seven‑day‑a‑week Square Mile, welcoming local residents, workers and visitors alike.

There’s also a profound sense of optimism built into projects like this. Taking a vacant historic building and filling it with light and activity (and also a bar that offers sub £5 pints during happy hour) is regeneration at its best. It supports new jobs, celebrates culture, and demonstrates how sensitive design can keep heritage alive without leaving a building frozen in time.

The new hub by Premier Inn at Farringdon is another reminder that loving your job is easy when you can set the tone for the City’s future by creating spaces that honour the past and energise the present. It also creates a great jumping off point to enjoy everything the Square Mile has to offer, all week round.

